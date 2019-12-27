TLC Boss reveals his greatest 90-day fiance regret

Cameras in 90 day promised I have captured quite a lot over the years. Tense arguments on how to cut a steak (Darcey Y Jesse in 90-day pledge: before 90 days) to a literal family fight (Peter Y ChantelThe family of 90-day fiance: Happy forever?), 90 days He has not had a shortage of shocking moments.
But there was a moment that really surprised Alon Orstein, senior vice president of production and development at TLC, and that moment is also one of his biggest regrets when it comes to a franchise.
While Orstein also cited the machete attack with Pablo Y Karine when they were in Brazil for 90-day pledge: before 90 daysOrstein said a particular 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way It was really a moment that took him by surprise. It was also a moment that the cameras did NOT capture.
"I will say for us, and maybe because it is still fresh in mind, but when we discover that Sumit I was married, that really took us by surprise. And I remember vividly where I was in the office when I found out and talked on the phone with our production partners, Sharp. It was definitely a moment, "said Orstein.
The spectators did not see Jenny, who had moved to India to be with Sumit, learned that he was married all the time because the cameras did not follow them. Orstein said the cameras do not follow the cast 24/7, and because they were filming in another country, it was even more restricted.
"Then, we quickly gathered a team and took them out because we thought it was a very relevant and important part of the story, as long as everyone was well participating and telling that story. And that was definitely one of the most shocking moments, at least in recent memory about the franchise, "he said.
Jenny had to retell the story of how Sumit's father-in-law knocked on his door and called Sumit's family and wife to the apartment for a confrontation.
"That is probably one of our biggest regrets, something like that," Orstein said about not having a camera crew in India when that happened. "But it may have been different if the cameras were there too. I think what the team could capture was very convincing. It happens in many programs, not just 90 days. When we arrive just after something, we do our best to make sure we tell the story in a compelling way that still allows viewers to know what happened and what they may have missed. "
90 day promised airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.