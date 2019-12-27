TLC Boss reveals his greatest 90-day fiance regret

Cameras in 90 day promised I have captured quite a lot over the years. Tense arguments on how to cut a steak (Darcey Y Jesse in 90-day pledge: before 90 days) to a literal family fight (Peter Y ChantelThe family of 90-day fiance: Happy forever?), 90 days He has not had a shortage of shocking moments.

But there was a moment that really surprised Alon Orstein, senior vice president of production and development at TLC, and that moment is also one of his biggest regrets when it comes to a franchise.

While Orstein also cited the machete attack with Pablo Y Karine when they were in Brazil for 90-day pledge: before 90 daysOrstein said a particular 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way It was really a moment that took him by surprise. It was also a moment that the cameras did NOT capture.