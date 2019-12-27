Tiffany Haddish thanks fans for teaching her how to light Menorah correctly

WENN / Avalon

While publishing a photo of her two menorahs with five burning candles, the actress of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; He confesses that he had been lighting the extra candle on the last day for years.

Up News Info –

Fans on Instagram jumped to help teach Tiffany Haddish the correct way to light a menorah of Chanukah, after the star did not know when to light the next candle.

On the fifth night of the Jewish holiday, the "Girls trip"The actress shared a photo of her two menorahs with only four candles (plus the shamash, the candle that is in the middle of the menorah on a higher level) lit.

While the shamash is the candle used to light the other eight candles that symbolize Hanukkah's eight days, fans rushed to point out that Tiffany still needed to light one more.

The Jewish actress on her father's side replied: "You're right."

After lighting the fifth candle, the "Night school"Star posted a new photo, writing:" Ok, everyone got it right. Thank you to my Jewish sisters and brothers for teaching me! ".

"For years, I've been lighting the extra candle on the last day. That's what happens when you teach yourself or spend time with others that are as long as when we lit. #Happyhanukkah #stilllearning."

<br />

Earlier this month, Tiffany had a Bat Mitzvah at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on December 3 to coincide with her 40th birthday. The celebration is usually held when a Jewish girl reaches 12 years.

Stars included Jimmy Kimmel, Billy Crystal, Kevin Nealon and the New York Yankees hitter, Giancarlo Stanton, were present.