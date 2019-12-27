Tiffany Haddish defends Blueface by throwing money to the homeless

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has spoken out in defense of rapper Blueface after he faced criticism for throwing money at the homeless on Skid Row.

Haddish spoke with TMZ, where he told them that the act is actually a tradition that has seen many people carry out.

"It's like tradition. It's not unusual. Actually, from my experience, it's traditional. I've seen it many times," he said. "Those people who say it's dehumanizing and degrading have obviously not lived in the neighborhood. I'm from South Central, Los Angeles. I've been with a lot of gang members, drug dealers and things like that, and they often do distribute money, sometimes turkeys. , toys, things of this nature.

"I have met many men with money who are affiliated [with gangs] to jump on their best vehicle and make it rain," Haddish continued.

The Hollywood actress called it "blessing."

"If he's throwing away & # 39; hundreds & # 39 ;, he's possibly doing it so someone can get a room to spend the night and not have to be in the cold. You don't know what blessing he could have helped someone with."