The youngest co-star of Hilary Duff officiated her wedding

That's what Friends Are For!

Yes Hilary Duff Y Matthew KomaThe wedding day was not special enough, they were married by two people close to their hearts. When the actress and singer and songwriter married on Saturday at her home in Los Angeles, they were declared wife and husband by two familiar faces: Molly bernard Y Chris Mintz-Plasse. Duff TV show fans Younger He will recognize his co-star Bernard, who plays his friend on the screen, Lauren Heller.

As for Mintz-Plasse, the Very bad alum is not only Koma's friend, but also his teammate in the bowling league.

"@mintzplasse and I entered directly from the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CAN'T GET MORE THAN THE PERFECT IT WAS," Bernard captioned a photo of her and Mints-Plasse on the way to officiate.

"The grim farewell of @mintzplasse to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal joy of panic when we married him to @hilaryduff," captioned another photo of them at the ceremony.