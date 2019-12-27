The WWE Universal Title is at stake on SmackDown | News news





Baron Corbin, The Miz and Daniel Bryan pursue the Universal title of The Fiend

Three top-level WWE superstars fight for a chance for the universal title at the final 2019 SmackDown, live on Sky Sports tonight.

SmackDown will air for the last time on Sky and for the last time in this decade with Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin and The Miz fighting for the right to face The Fiend in the Royal Rumble.

All three have a unique reason to challenge the monstrous headline. For Bryan, a potential confrontation would be about retribution after The Fiend dragged him to the depths of hell several weeks ago, an act that changed his appearance.

For Miz, losing in TLC left The A-Lister with an unsolved thirst even after Wyatt attacked his family and for Corbin, it's a simple case of what he feels he deserves after defeating Roman Reigns in a battle of FTA in the payment for final vision of 2019.

Sasha Banks made fun of Lacey Evans's daughter at SmackDown last week

Evans will appear in Moment Of Bliss

The "Moment of Bliss,quot; segment returns on SmackDown this week when Lacey Evans joins presenter Alexa Bliss in the always controversial talk show to address her recent hostilities with Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Bayley Women's Champion.

The rivalry between Evans and Banks reached new heights last week when The Boss made fun of The Lady's daughter with a little talk in the ring. The interaction angered Evans when he handed Banks an avalanche of rights that forced Bayley and Dana Brooke to enter the fray.

How far has Banks pushed Evans? What message will the Lady have for her "unpleasant,quot; adversaries? Bliss deepens the search for answers in the return of the talk show segment.