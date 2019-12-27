The video of Nirvana & # 39; Smells Like Teen Spirit & # 39; reaches one billion views on YouTube

Kurt Cobain's band's classic music video becomes the second most watched music video of the 1990s on the video-sharing platform, behind "Rain Rain" by Guns N & # 39; Roses.

NirvanaThe classic music video for "Smells Like Teen Spirit" has been officially seen a billion times on YouTube.

The rockers of the grunge era, composed of Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and late vocalist Kurt Cobain, reached the milestone of streaming with the promotion of 1991 earlier this month (December 2019), and the news was announced on the official fan page of the band on Facebook on Christmas Day.

"Thanks to all of you," bass player Novoselic said on his Twitter account.

"Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana is now the second most watched music video since the 1990s on the streaming platform, according to the YouTube list of the best music videos of each decade from the 1980s to 2010.

Guns N Roses He topped the count in both the 1980 and 1990 categories, in the number one spot for "Sweet Child O & # 39; Mine" and "November Rain", respectively.

Crazy FrogThe song "Axel F" came first in the 2000s with about 2 billion views, and Luis Fonsi"Despacito" hit with Daddy Yankee He ruled the 2010s with more than 6,500 million visits.