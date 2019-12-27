The return of AC Milan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is approaching and the forward is expected to sign in January | Soccer news





Zlatan Ibrahimovic is about to return to Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to completing a return to AC Milan, according to Sky in italy.

Ibrahimovic, who played for Milan between 2010 and 2012 and scored 56 goals in 85 games, is expected to arrive in Italy on January 1 or 2 to finalize the agreement.

Sky in Italy reported last month that Milan had made an offer for the 38-year-old in an attempt to get rid of competition from other interested clubs.

Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals in 85 games with Milan between 2010 and 2012

Napoli and Bologna were interested in the former talisman of Manchester United, but have not submitted any formal offer to their representatives.

Negotiations with Milan have been ongoing with the two parties trying to meet Ibrahimovic's salary demands, while adhering to the rules of Fair Financial Play.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy earlier this month

The Italian club is currently complying with a ban on European competition due to financial Fair Play violations.

Currently, Milan is in 11th place in Serie A, scoring only 16 goals in their 17 league games.

Ibrahimovic played for Milan between 2010 and 2012 and scored 56 goals in 85 games during his time at the club, helping them get the Serie A title in 2011.

The striker's contract at LA Galaxy expired in December. He scored 31 goals in 31 games during the last MLS campaign.