The resulting 2020 by Khloe Kardashian is & # 39; Drama Free Life & # 39;

It is understandable because 2019 has undoubtedly been tumultuous for her. After separating from his daddy Tristan Thompson, who allegedly kissed his family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

Khloe Kardashian has shared its resolution for 2020. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star took to Instagram Stories on December 26 that all he wanted in the new year was a drama-free life.

The 35-year-old shared an inspirational quote from the social media account Her Incredible Mindset. The message read: "By 2020, I simply want my family to be healthy and happy, my mind at peace, my friends always safe and a life free of drama."

Khloe has every right to desire one because 2019 has undoubtedly been tumultuous for her. In March, she separated from baby daddy Tristan Thompson after it was reported that he was kissing a family friend Jordyn Woods at a party in February. The drama went on for quite some time with her and the former best friend of Kylie Jenner They seemed to shade each other on social media.

Apparently, Khloe tried to put all the drama in the past by writing on Instagram that had forgiven Jordyn for the deception drama that involved both of them and Tristan. "I have no negative feelings towards ANYONE! I mean it. Life is short! We are all human trying to discover this thing called life. Who am I to condemn someone else?" She said on the platform to share photos. He also said he chose to move on because clinging to "hate is only going to hurt me in the end," adding that he wanted "nothing but beautiful blessings for ALL who have existed in my life."

However, he seemed to reverse his apology less than a day after the test result of the social media star's lie detector was revealed. In one post, Khloe noted that "liars are always ready to take oaths," before sharing in a separate post a quote that said: "Stop being so forgiving, people know exactly what the hell they want." You are doing ".

Meanwhile, it was rumored that Khloe was once again in secret with Tristan, who has been flirting openly with her on Instagram. "Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together," a source said. "It's a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her. But she loves him despite the shit that treated her."