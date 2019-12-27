The New England Patriots already have a playoff mentality before the end of the regular season | NFL news

Watch Patriots in Dolphins on Sky Sports Action (407) from 5pm on Sunday; NFL RedZone is in Sky Sports Mix (145) starting at 6 p.m.





Bill Belichick Patriots know how to turn it on when the NFL playoffs arrive

The New England Patriots, which last week won their eleventh consecutive AFC East title, could choose to rest some headlines on Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins. But they will not.

"Look, this is very simple now," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told his players in a locker room speech shown on the NFL Network. "If we beat Miami, we said goodbye (in the second round of the playoffs) … So, it's a playoff game."

The Patriots (12-3) had an 8-0 start this season, dominating the 43-0 Dolphins in Miami during that streak. Since that 8-0 start, however, they are only 4-3, but they will delay the Kansas City Chiefs for the second seed of the AFC if they achieve a victory in Florida.

Miami, which traded most of its best players in recent months to accumulate draft picks and begin a reconstruction effort, has the opposite track record. Brian Flores's team (4-11) started this season 0-7 but has gone 4-4 since then.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted three times in that 43-0 game, completing 11 of 21 passes for only 89 yards. A week later, he was sent to the bank in favor of former first-round team Josh Rosen.

Fitzpatrick finally won another opportunity, and has played a very important role in every Miami victory this season. In the last four games, Fitzpatrick has a touchdown to interception ratio of 9-3, with an average of 327 yards per pass. In addition, he has added 109 yards on the ground during that time.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has rejuvenated the Miami offensive over the past month

Last week, in a 38-35 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Fitzpatrick became the first quarterback of the Dolphins to spend more than 400 yards and at least four touchdowns since the legendary Dan Marino.

He completed 31 of 52 passes for 419 yards, which caused the momentum goal boost in overtime to avoid a Bengals team that had recovered from a deficit of 23 points in the fourth quarter.

"That was a crazy ending," Fitzpatrick said. "I have probably never seen one like that."

At 37, Fitzpatrick is one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL, but he is still five years younger than Tom Brady of New England, who is having another strong year even though he was excluded from the list of Pro Bowl for the first time since 2008, when he was injured.

Brady has completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 3,836 yards and 22 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions and, surprisingly, he has spent 11 years in a row without missing a game due to injury.

Tom Brady has not had his best statistical season, but continues to keep the Patriots winning

However, the main objective Julian Edelman was limited in practice this week due to knee and shoulder injuries. Edelman, who hasn't missed a game yet this season, has 97 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns.

The Patriots, 16-point favorites on Sunday, are likely to be led offensively by runner duo Sony Michel and James White. Michel now has 838 yards on the ground after 931 in his rookie campaign, while White dominates the air. 612 of its 871 yards of scrimmage this season have arrived in the air game (in 69 catches).

Defensively, the Patriots lead the NFL with 36 innings and have two Pro Bowl players in linebacker Dont & # 39; a Hightower and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. They allowed a touchdown of 22 touchdowns (only six runs) and the least amount of points (13.2 per game) in the NFL.

Hightower has 65 tackles, including eight for losses, while Gilmore is tied for the league's lead with six interceptions and is number 1 in defended passes (19), which makes him a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year. NFL

Will Miami and Fitzpatrick have enough to prevent New England from saying goodbye to the first round?

