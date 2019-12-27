The most important moments of the pop culture of the decade

• The deaths of David Bowie Y The prince He took us out of our alternative universe of people who only live forever. TBH, we liked it more there.

• Beyoncé rewrote the rules once again with Lemonade, his second direct surprise album that delved into the experiences of black women and the themes of family, trust, lust, infidelity, spirituality and strength.

• The world went crazy for Pokémon Go, the interactive mobile game that caused people to literally fall off the cliffs in search of virtual pocket monsters. But at least he got people outside, right?

• Simone Biles led to the Final Five of the US Women's Gymnastics Team UU. the gold team and captured another three for her at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, emerging as one of the biggest stars of the Games, as well as perhaps the most talented gymnast ever. .

• swimmer Michael Phelps He returned from retirement to capture four golds and one silver and be the most decorated athlete for the fourth Olympic Games in a row. On the other hand, Ryan Lochte He won a gold as a member of the 4 x 200 relay team and then embarrassed the United States by inventing a story about being robbed at a service station with several other swimmers.

• Fox News CEO Roger Ailes– The man responsible for programming based on the conservative opinion that has proven so successful – was expelled after the host was fired Gretchen Carlson sued for sexual harassment and accusations of other women, including the anchor star Megyn Kelly, began to stack.

• The Chicago Cubs won the World Series, ending a 108-season drought and becoming a super fan. Bill murray very very happy

• Hillary Clinton Y Bernie Sanders He had 99 percent of celebrity endorsements, but it was celebrity candidate Donald Trump who won the 2016 presidential election, after which pop culture was sent to his room without dinner to think about what he had done .