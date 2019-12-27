The Mandalorian Finale establishes a season 2 full of answers

Spoilers ahead if you haven't seen episode eight of The Mandalorian!

Good news: Baby Yoda has been saved!

We've all been quite worried since it was taken at the end of last week's episode The Mandalorian, but the droid IG-11 saved him quite quickly towards the beginning of the end of this week. And he was actually rescued from Jason Sudeikis Y Adam Pally, who played the two assaulting assault soldiers Baby Yoda who had the task of transporting him. But, of course, that was not the end of the story, since a lot of people still want Baby Yoda on their own, and not to snuggle up.

Mando (whose real name is Din Djarin) even almost died, because he is ridiculous and refused to take off his helmet because no living being has seen his face since he became Mandalorian, until the IG-11 reminded him that he was not a living being. . Then Pedro Pascal took off his helmet and looked terrible. Because he was dying, and you tend to look terrible while you're dying. But Pedro Pascal also looked like a beaten.