The Mandalorian Finale establishes a season 2 full of answers

Spoilers ahead if you haven't seen episode eight of The Mandalorian!
Good news: Baby Yoda has been saved!
We've all been quite worried since it was taken at the end of last week's episode The Mandalorian, but the droid IG-11 saved him quite quickly towards the beginning of the end of this week. And he was actually rescued from Jason Sudeikis Y Adam Pally, who played the two assaulting assault soldiers Baby Yoda who had the task of transporting him. But, of course, that was not the end of the story, since a lot of people still want Baby Yoda on their own, and not to snuggle up.
Mando (whose real name is Din Djarin) even almost died, because he is ridiculous and refused to take off his helmet because no living being has seen his face since he became Mandalorian, until the IG-11 reminded him that he was not a living being. . Then Pedro Pascal took off his helmet and looked terrible. Because he was dying, and you tend to look terrible while you're dying. But Pedro Pascal also looked like a beaten.
Once Mando no longer died, he consulted the Armorer, who told him that he had to track the planet and the Baby Yoda species to keep him alive, and that now he is the father of Baby Yoda (at least until they find his royal family), and they are a small official clan. In addition, he receives a jetpack, so it was, in general, a very successful and adorable visit to the Mandalorian headquarters.
The Armorer also defended himself without help from the army of stormtroopers that entered after Mando, and it was enough to declare us great Armorer fans. Then, the droid IG had to heroically sacrifice himself to save Mando, Cara, Karga and Baby Yoda, and we're here to start a fan club for him too.
Finally, Mando and Baby Yoda were free to find out where that baby came from, but we couldn't see that trip and we'll have to wait until the second season to get there.
Instead, what we got at the end of the episode was Gideon, who is believed to have died after Mando attacked and shot down his ship, leaving his ship with his own lightsaber, known as Darksaber.
According to the useful IGN breakdown, the Darksaber was created 1000 years ago by the only Mandalorian who was also a Jedi, and had been held in a Jedi museum until the Mandalorians stole it. To handle it, you must have killed the previous owner in combat, and if you handle it, many Mandalorians will see you as the ruler of Mandalore.
The transfer of the saber to different people has played in Clone Wars. It once belonged to Darth Maul, and was last seen in the hands of Bo-Katan Kryze, who then ruled the planet. Now, somehow, Gideon (who was apparently supposed to have been executed for war crimes) has it, which is probably bad news for everyone.
But it also means that we might have to pay close attention to Clone Wars when I return for the seventh season at Disney + next year, because we could get some explanation of what happened in Mandalore and how worried we should be about Gideon.
The Mandalorian the first season is now broadcast on Disney +, and the second season we will be arriving in the fall of 2020.
