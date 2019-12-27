The highlights of a year of travel in Canada

While it is not about vacation travel, one of the great privileges of my job is to regularly visit several parts of Canada. Often, that means going to places outside the typical tourist route. And, with the same frequency, these communities prove to be the most interesting destinations.
In almost all trips, I find large and small discoveries that have no relation to the article that has attracted me. Before reviewing some highlights of this year, I must keep in mind that almost all the people I approach during the assignment are happy to talk to me and are generous with their time.
There are exceptions, of course: in communities at the heart of important news where many residents feel besieged and withdrawn, to use an understandable example. And often during interviews anywhere in the country, I meet people who become more open once they find out that I am Canadian and not, as they had supposed, American. After many years, I am still not completely sure what it is.
But in general, we are a nation that welcomes strangers and wants to tell their stories. And before going through a partial list of small, but welcome, surprises of my travels, I would like to offer my best wishes to all readers of Canada Letter and their families by 2020.
– When time permits, I try to make at least a quick visit to any history museum I find. Sometimes that provides context for my stories. Always quench my curiosity.
After many years of not having time during his open hours to visit the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, I finally got in this fall.
It is a great place. But what really distinguishes Glenbow is his approach to a problem that many museums face: how to present the history of indigenous peoples in Canada within institutions, largely based on the experiences of people who came here from Europe and the rest of the world.
The Glenbow takes several approaches. The highlight is a large and bright gallery in which the people of Niitsitapi or Blackfoot tell their own story. It is worth the price of admission alone.
In a nearby gallery there is a multimedia installation by Kent Monkman, the Toronto-born Cree artist, about the near extinction of the American bison during the 19th century due to the excessive hunting of white settlers.
But the representation of indigenous peoples does not stop there. Each of the museum's other history galleries has a large panel that offers "A First Nations perspective,quot; on a theme.
While reconciliation with indigenous peoples remains more an objective than a reality in Canada, Glenbow and other museums are at least taking the first steps.
– Most Canadians know about skating on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa (teams began flooding its surface earlier this week just for a thaw to undo their efforts). And in recent years, the capital has been in a friendly competition with Winnipeg over which city has the longest or largest or largest skating rink.
But while I was in Sudbury, Ontario, earlier this year, I discovered that it is also a recreational skating center. Not far from my hotel in the Little Britain neighborhood was the Queen's skating oval. On the snowy night, when I walked, the wide oval, which does not have a perfect shape, which is on the surface with a Zamboni, was disproportionately enjoyed by novice adult skaters, many seemingly newly arrived in Canada, as well as roller skates.
Then, on the Laurentian University campus, about 1.5 kilometers of Lake Ramsey are cleaned and flooded to create a skateboard.
Unfortunately, I hadn't packed my skates before heading to Sudbury, so I was just a spectator.
– Okay, I arrived very late to this game, but finally I came to The forks in Winnipeg this spring. Possibly better known as the home of the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, the former railway yard where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet has become the meeting place of Winnipeg.
Despite the somewhat cold temperatures when I headed for dinner one business day, the place was packed. But The Forks is not just about eating, shopping and having fun. Throughout the site, Parks Canada presents its history in several novel ways. The wall next to a path that descends into the water is bordered by an archeological timeline.
Many cities have similar projects in some respects to The Forks. Few are so obviously successful.
– This year, I returned to Lac Mégantic, Quebec. I was there six years ago when the The explosions and fires caused by the derailment of a runaway oil train killed 47 people and incinerated the community center by the lake.
He had returned, along with photographer Ian Willms, as part of a series we call Promises made that follows the aftermath of disasters. The short version is that I found that progress in both rail safety and the reconstruction of Lac Mégantic has been frustratingly slow. You can read the full report here.
As they were during their time of crisis and, despite the persistent trauma, the people I met at Lac Mégantic were hospitable and open.
As I drove from Ottawa, I brought a bicycle. The day I left the city, I woke up early to make a 56-kilometer variation around the lake that shares its name with the city. The "Grand Tour,quot;, as it is called in the signs of its route, was low traffic and heavy in spectacular landscapes.
Before the fire, tourism was one of the main industries of Lac Mégantic, along with the production of particle boards used by Sweden's most famous retailer to make shelves and desks. The disaster, however, has kept many visitors away. The landscape, the parks, the lake, the camp, the cycling and the hiking are still as wonderful as the citizens of Lac Mégantic are welcoming. Pay them a visit if you can.
