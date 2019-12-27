The highlights of a year of travel in Canada

But in general, we are a nation that welcomes strangers and wants to tell their stories. And before going through a partial list of small, but welcome, surprises of my travels, I would like to offer my best wishes to all readers of Canada Letter and their families by 2020.

– When time permits, I try to make at least a quick visit to any history museum I find. Sometimes that provides context for my stories. Always quench my curiosity.

After many years of not having time during his open hours to visit the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, I finally got in this fall.

It is a great place. But what really distinguishes Glenbow is his approach to a problem that many museums face: how to present the history of indigenous peoples in Canada within institutions, largely based on the experiences of people who came here from Europe and the rest of the world.

The Glenbow takes several approaches. The highlight is a large and bright gallery in which the people of Niitsitapi or Blackfoot tell their own story. It is worth the price of admission alone.

In a nearby gallery there is a multimedia installation by Kent Monkman, the Toronto-born Cree artist, about the near extinction of the American bison during the 19th century due to the excessive hunting of white settlers.