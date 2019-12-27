The five best moments of the rugby league of the decade from 2010 to 2019 | Rugby League News





The winner of Ryan Hall against Huddersfield in 2015 appeared highly in our survey

As the decade comes to an end, we look more closely at the five best moments of the last 10 years in the rugby league as voted by users of the Sky Sports website.

There were 15 moments to choose from, and we counted them in reverse order before reaching the five most popular.

The results are the following…

fifteen. Jarrod Sammut stars in his debut for North Wales Crusaders; 14) Cronulla sharks end their half-century wait to obtain a title of prime minister; 13) Fiji knocks out New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup; 12) Super League in Barcelona; eleven) Sonny Bill Williams signs with Toronto Wolfpack; 10) Scotland stuns New Zealand in 2016 Four Nations; 9) Catalan dragons win the 2018 Challenge Cup; 8) Luke Gale's 2017 Super League semifinal goal; 7) Blake Green's performance in the 2013 Grand Final of the man of the game while he was injured; 6) Tonga makes history by beating Australia.

5. Sinfield, Peacock and Leuluai rise to the top

Jamie Peacock, Kevin Sinfield and Kylie Leuluai celebrate the triumph of the Leeds Grand Final in 2015

The 2015 Grand Final provided a fairytale finale for three of Leeds Rhinos' greats of the Super League era, sending Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai to the next stage of their career as triple winners Nationals

However, it had not been simple navigation. The form of Leeds in the league had collapsed after its success in the Challenge Cup in August and only snatched the League Leaders Shield in the final seconds of the final round of the regular season, but more on that later .

The 22-20 victory over Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford put an end to a redemption story for Rhinos captain Sinfield, who was surprisingly abandoned by head coach Brian McDermott in April of that year and had to wait to recover his place. On the side.

But the 34-year-old, who was switching to the rugby union to join Yorkshire Carnegie, and the retired eaves, Peacock and Leuluai, got the perfect expulsion, with Sinfield properly kicking out what turned out to be the winning points after convert the number 64 of Josh Walters. -minute attempt.

4. Solo test of the great final of Rob Burrow 2011

1:17 Watch Rob Burrow get through St Helens' defense in the 2011 Grand Final Watch Rob Burrow get through St Helens' defense in the 2011 Grand Final

Another moment of a Grand Final and it was one that sent Leeds to his first Super League victory of the decade.

The rhinos had to play three games to reach the Grand Final in 2011 after finishing fifth in the regular season, beating the winners of Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and League Leaders & # 39; Shield Warrington Wolves to ensure a return to Old Trafford

His opponents were St Helens, runner-up of the previous year, and he needed two key contributions from Rob Burrow party man to help secure the victory, the first of which was his excellent solo attempt that opened the scoring.

Taking the ball from a half-dead pass just inside the middle of Saints, the Burrow exchange man left several defenders grabbing the air before running to score near the poles. Later in the game, another race set up Ryan Hall to score the try, which put Leeds in front again after falling 16-6.

3. David Hodgson's derby delight for Rovers

1:47 Watch David Hodgson snatch Hull KR's last victory over Hull FC Watch David Hodgson snatch Hull KR's last victory over Hull FC

A victory over your bitter opponents is sweet enough, no matter when it arrives on Magic Weekend and thanks to an exciting attempt scored at the last minute to wrest the victory from the jaws of defeat.

And perhaps even more when the scorer is one of his own, as was the case when David Hodgson ran to score the decisive attempt for the local Hull Kingston Rovers club against Hull FC at Manchester Etihad Stadium.

What is even more remarkable is that the victory came after the western team of the city had led 30-16 with 15 minutes to play, but the attempts of Sam Latus and Michael Dobson, although some felt the final pass to scrum. half came forward, dragged Rovers back into the race.

Then, with the elapsed time, Rovers made an attack from a deep scrum in his own half, moving the ball to Hodgson so that the former end of Britain took off about 50 meters and exceeded the defense of blacks and whites. by the left wing to ensure a 32-30 victory.

2. Clincher of the Ryan Hall League Leaders Shield

0:42 See Ryan Hall's solo score to seal the League Leaders Shield for Leeds See Ryan Hall's solo score to seal the League Leaders Shield for Leeds

The fate of the 2015 League Leaders Shield was in doubt until the last seconds of the regular season, with Wigan and Leeds competing for the prize and the best seed for the next play-off semifinals.

Wigan did what he had to do by defeating Castleford Tigers 47-12 at home, but then faced the news waiting for Huddersfield, where the rhinos were in action against their Yorkshire rivals.

When Kevin Sinfield threw a penalty to level the game in 16-16, it seemed that the visitors were happy to take the draw and make sure a semifinal at home to finish second. However, there was still a twist in the story to come.

With just five seconds left, Danny McGuire played a kick on the defense and was sent perfectly by Hall, who lit the back burners and ran free along the left sideline for the scoreboard that saw Leeds lead the table. unlike warrior points.

1. Gareth O & # 39; Brien wins the Million Pound 2016 game for Salford

2:19 Relieve the final moments of the exciting Million Pound 2016 Game between Salford and Hull KR Relieve the final moments of the exciting Million Pound 2016 Game between Salford and Hull KR

In the absence of two minutes for the decisive decline of 2016, the Salford Red Devils are almost sad to follow the hosts Hull Kingston Rovers 18-10. However, the unconverted attempts of Niall Evalds and Greg Johnson ensured that the nervous wait for both teams was extended to overtime.

However, they wouldn't have to wait long to get a result, since Salford's first set of attack saw them reach half of Rovers, before Gareth O & # 39; Brien tried a bold drop goal to win the match from just under 50 meters.

It was O & # 39; Brien who failed to convert any of the late Red Devils attempts that kept their hopes of survival intact, but showed no signs of being affected by those failures by letting fly with a long-range effort.

It turned out to be the right decision when the ball sailed between the posts, provoking wild celebrations of Salford players, traveling fans and then club owner Marwan Koukash. Meanwhile, the rovers had to contemplate what it could have been.