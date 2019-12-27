The Everton challenge of Carlo Ancelotti is different but has support | Soccer news





Carlo Ancelotti has the task of bringing Everton to the table

"In Italy, they call it the frusta," Carlo Ancelotti once said.

The whip.

"It happened in all of them. Parma, Milan, Paris, Chelsea. Always in a difficult time, someone says: & # 39; You give the players too much freedom, you have to whip them & # 39;".

"But that's what you do to horses."

The irony, for Ancelotti, is obvious.

"They name me for being calm," he adds.

"Then they fire me and say I was too calm."

Ancelotti already knows how your Everton adventure is likely to end. The most interesting question is what you can achieve in Merseyside in the intervening period. If the roar that reverberated in Goodison Park for the winner of Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Burnley on Boxing Day is a clue, Everton fans are eager to enjoy the trip.

The appointment of the esteemed Italian coach, appropriate enough given the famous hyperactive song on his left pupil, raised an eyebrow or two. At first glance, Everton has acquired the services of one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the game. Given the current difficult situation of the club, is there any need to look much deeper than that?

Some argue that yes. Look beyond trophies and it is claimed that Ancelotti is not exaggerated. He has won with the best, but he has not been able to win with the best. Montpellier won him the title when he was in Paris Saint-Germain. Once he finished third in a two-horse race at Real Madrid. With AC Milan, Ancelotti won a title in eight attempts.

All of which has led to the prevailing opinion that he is a great cup manager instead of someone suitable for the course and the distance of the league season. That fits with what is known about his character. The man who, he admits, avoids the whip. It takes the pressure off its players on the big occasion, but struggles to maintain those standards.

"Players do their best when they are comfortable," he insists, "not when they are uncomfortable."

How fair is this vision of him? Like his compatriots, Ancelotti studied at Coverciano, the famous Italian training school. It was said that his thesis was "full of charts and diagrams." This is someone who won two European Cups with Arrigo Sacchi. He knows the importance of tactics.

Against Burnley, Ancelotti made an interesting adjustment to Everton's system, deploying Seamus Coleman on the right side of a back three. "It was something the manager worked on during the week," Coleman explained. "When we have the ball to fall on the back three." The change was a success, allowing Lucas Digne to attack on the left flank.

Seamus Coleman played curled up to the right with Lucas Digne pushing

And yet it is clear that he has not shown great desire to be seen as a man of details. When he talks about Antonio Conte's obsession with "the little details,quot;, there is more than a hint of indifference. After all, Ancelotti once allowed Chelsea players to choose tactics for the 2010 FA Cup final, a game that sealed the club's first and only double.

In Parma, by rejecting the possibility of signing Roberto Baggio, he learned the lesson that no system is more important than the players. In Milan, working with the unpredictable Silvio Berlusconi, he learned the lesson that no coach is more important than the president.

"My style is not to impose," he said.

The fascinating thing is whether this minimalist approach will work at Everton, a club that apparently desperately needs discipline and direction. It is easy to anticipate difficulties.

For example, Ancelotti says it is easier to manage superstar players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic than to train common players. "They are generally more professional than others," he says. There is no reason to doubt him, but, for once in his career, he won't find too many superstars waiting at Finch Farm.

Similarly, his previous views on the problem with the English player make an interesting read. "Sometimes they find it hard to understand that they don't have to work 100 percent in training. There are some training sessions in which it is important not to work 100 percent."

Everton's new physical trainer, Francesco Mauri, is a passionate advocate of smart work instead of working hard. "People can't handle the idea that a millionaire soccer player will train for an hour and fifteen minutes a day," he said.

No wonder Ancelotti is considered the player's manager.

It is an approach that makes sense in the context of managing the best. But when asked to train the rest, there is a danger that this will be interpreted as an easy trip in a club where Duncan Ferguson has provided a quick reminder of how much the hard graft is appreciated.

The hope, of course, is that the mere presence of Ancelotti raises the caliber of player in Everton. It is noteworthy that Ibrahimovic was one of the names first promoted to move to Goodison Park. Ancelotti improves the profile. He is, as Farhad Moshiri once said, a Hollywood name. You can raise Everton's status to a level consistent with its history.

It is true that he has rarely put himself in a position like this before. Ancelotti must remember his first job at Reggiana about 24 years ago to find an example of when he took over a team that had finished out of the first six in the previous season. In fact, 18 years have passed since he last took a job where the club had finished out of the first three.

But should that be seen as something negative or positive? The fear is that, as a more glamorous version of Manuel Pellegrini in West Ham, Ancelotti is in a situation for which he is not fit. The hope is that the example of Rafa Benítez in Newcastle will be more appropriate.

Benitez was worshiped in Newcastle not because he had the team playing glorious football but because fans savored the fact that a first-class manager wanted to be in his club. Pride was restored and players also responded easily to that. They wanted his wisdom.

The first indications are that Ancelotti has been similarly moved by his reception at Everton. Marco Silva, by its nature, could feel distant. Ancelotti can connect. He is a humble man despite all that he has accomplished and is unlikely to consider this work below him.

Even at 60, there are still many reasons to expect him to also bring enthusiasm. Mauri is one of many young coaches on his staff, so, unlike Pellegrini, who is assisted by Ruben Cousillas, 62, Ancelotti has made a conspicuous effort to keep things fresh.

All of which could be enough to provide a much needed boost in Everton. Expect the Italian international Moise Kean, who has been through a difficult time since his arrival in Juventus, responds to his men's management techniques. Do not be surprised if many others redouble their efforts in an attempt to conquer the Ancelotti avuncular as well.

He allowed players to stay home on Christmas day instead of spending the night before a game was closed in a hotel, as usual. Registered trademark Ancelotti. And although I might be more accustomed to working with high profile players, the fact that this group is not so accustomed to such a high profile manager should ensure they are receptive to it.

"He is a manager who, when he speaks, you listen," Coleman said. "When you enter a room, you are encouraged."

Everton now has a coach with as many victories in the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola together. That is already bringing some arrogance to Goodison Park. In Carlo Ancelotti, the club has a coach whose past speaks for itself. The challenge now is for him to put Everton in shape for the future. Just don't expect me to use the whip to do it.