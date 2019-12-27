The cut of a CBC scene from ‘Home Alone 2’ Draws the Trumps ’Ire

Before the last uproar, Trump said this week it had been an honor to be in the movie. He mentioned the movie during a videoconference from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida with members of the United States Army.

"A lot of people mention it every year, especially at Christmas," he said. "They say," I just saw you. "Especially young children, they say," I just saw you in the movie. "And it turned out to be a great success, obviously. It's a great Christmas hit, one of the biggest. It's an honor to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success. "

Some of Trump's supporters lashed out at the Canadian broadcaster.

"CBC TV in Canada has eliminated the cameo of Donald Trump Home Alone 2 from its broadcast," Ryan Fournier, president of a group of pro-Trump students, wrote on twitter. "They are so motivated by him that they had to edit it outside the movie. Absolutely pathetic.

On the television show "Fox & Friends," co-host Ed Henry accused the CBC of "Trump disorder syndrome."

"I think they are really terrified that people remember that before he was the new Hitler, he was actually a beloved cultural figure," commentator Mark Steyn added on the show. "I think they are terrified of these little things that will remind people how upset their opponents are."

But others praised the cut, including George Conway, a lawyer who viciously criticizes Trump and his adviser's husband. Kellyanne Conway

See, senators? It is not so difficult," he wrote on Twitter, apparently referring to the procedures of political trial of Congress against Trump. Trump is expected to face a trial early next year in the Senate, where his acquittal in the Republican-controlled chamber seems likely.

Michael Crowley contributed reports from West Palm Beach, Florida.