The crown, the queen and her colonies | Colonialism

"Let's start with the riots in Egypt, where anti-colonial passions continue to grow and where our soldiers continue to be attacked by nationalist insurgents." This is the UK prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill, as shown in a scene from the first season of the popular Netflix original series The Crown. The reference is, of course, to the anticolonial uprising led by Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1956 that eventually led to the nationalization of the Suez Canal.

It is both discordant and curiously entertaining to see how historical events of monumental importance to the world in general are depicted in a biographical film about the private life and palatial intrigues of Queen Elizabeth II, the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

"It is vital that we remain and defend the Suez Canal successfully," Churchill continues to snort and inform Her Majesty the Queen, "a point I will make in person to the heads of the Commonwealth, when I welcome them for the weekend at ladies ".

Both references to British colonialism abound in this episode as well as in the rest of the series. Although they are completely tangential, almost similar to the actual plot of the biographical film, such references give us a clue as to how the British public in general cares about remembering its colonial atrocities throughout the world. The prose and politics of the series are completely attracted to the queen's personal and public traumas; His colonial possessions serve for some narrative seasoning.

At the epicenter of the series is also the situation of the British monarchy during the long and troubled reign of Queen Elizabeth. Tommy Lascelles, private secretary of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, superbly portrayed by Pip Torrens, epitomizes the radical feelings of the British monarchists.

The monarchy is the sacred mission of God

The central theme of The Crown is the survival of the British monarchy as an institution in a rapidly changing world. Queen Isabel, played so far with amazing versatility by Claire Foy (seasons 1–2) and Olivia Colman (season 3), is shown as initially more interested in her "egalitarian,quot; husband, Prince Felipe, than in his duties as queen, but finally it grows. in his role as monarch of the United Kingdom, head of the Church of England, defender of the faith and emperor of the British empire.

At a crucial point in a conversation between Elizabeth and her paternal grandmother, Queen Mary, the elder queen tells her reigning granddaughter:

"The monarchy is the sacred mission of God to honor and dignify the earth. Give ordinary people an ideal to fight for, an example of nobility and duty to raise them in their miserable lives. The monarchy is a call from God. that's why you're crowned in an abbey, not in a government building, why you're anointed, not appointed, it's an archbishop who puts the crown on your head, not a minister or a public servant, which means you're responsible before God in your duty, not the public. "

Everything is majestic and quite funny, but what is convincing in this context is the way in which the plot moves smoothly from those capricious feelings to the too human banalities of the royal family, of the domestic affairs of the queen's house Isabel, to her duties as sovereign of the nation and then as monarch of the British Empire.

In that order, the narration is much more intimate with the domestic dramas of Buckingham Palace than with the national vicissitude of the United Kingdom, and then, by extension, the affairs of the empire emerge, the miserable of the Earth living under British rule . completely as accessories that do not even reach the status of a subframe.

Mountbatten & # 39; which India gave away & # 39;

The contrast here is between the last monarch of the British Empire, Queen Victoria (who reigned between 1837 and 1901) and who was sovereign of a vast empire, and Queen Elizabeth II, who began her reign in 1952, as she had "lost "the Jewel of his Crown.

While watching The Crown, we see all the main historical markers impacted. There is the re-election and the battle of Churchill against ill health, the horrible London smog of 1952, the so-called "Commonwealth,quot; tours of the royal family, the drama of the illicit loves of Princess Margaret, Anthony's disastrous prime minister Eden and his treacherous plot with the French and the Israelis to invade Egypt to avoid Nasser's nationalization of the Suez Canal.

Initially I was disappointed that MI6's collaboration with the CIA to overthrow Mossadegh in 1953 was not part of the biopic. However, this was offset by a more complete treatment of Nasser and the invasion of Egypt led by the United Kingdom in which they put their newly created colony of settlers and the garrison state of Israel for good military use.

Here we see how the defining trauma of a nation is completely neglected, the fateful moment of another nation is weakly adapted, but the supposed extramarital affair of Prince Philip should not be mitigated a bit. There are times when The Crown looks like the cover of British tabloids, but it is precisely there that popular culture triumphs over the more detailed works of historical research. What matters to remember popular culture is what matters, not what historians and social scientists insist on recording.

From Malta to reallocate the world

The more we see the scattered colonial references, the more we realize that we really are the background accessory in the image, and there, paradoxically, there is a powerful angle precisely from where you are at the bottom and it seems that it does not matter at all.

As we watch this series, and by "we," I mean people from all over the world at the historical mercy of British imperialism at that time and Netflix programming now, we realize how narratively incidental we are for this cinematic interpretation. and widely popular in British imperial history. .

We are attracted to her life, the drama of being catapulted into public life against her and the will of her parents when her uncle abdicates. We identify with her, we share her happiness, we participate in her situation. Only with a reference to Egypt, Palestine, India, Australia or Africa, it suddenly surprises us that we have been at the mercy of the ferocity of this monarchy.

There is a magnificent moment in a speech that James Baldwin once delivered at Oxford about watching Western movies in his youth, when he says that suddenly you can think of "the Indian IS YOU,quot;.

In the first episode we see how the newlyweds travel to Malta, where the newly coined Prince Philip joins the British Royal Navy while young Elizabeth gives birth to her son, Charles. In the second episode, we see how Elizabeth and Philip take a tour of the Commonwealth, where Elizabeth finds out about her father's death while in Kenya. Part of Philip's legendary racism is displayed in his encounter with the Kenyans. Although The Crown has fun "cheerfully,quot; mocking his racism.

In another episode that represents the great smog of December 1952, we see how Churchill's mind is totally focused on the Egyptian uprising and ignores the disturbing internal problems. In another episode, now Anthony Eden, who replaced Churchill as prime minister, is caught in a growing dispute with Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser over the rights of the Suez Canal. The plot, the script, the camera, all come together to make it impossible for any viewer to identify with Nasser or the Egyptians who claim the sovereignty of their homeland.

For the rest of the first season, Egypt remains a constant support in the most intimate events of Elizabeth's house, such as her marital disputes or her uncle, Edward VIII, who had abdicated to marry the woman she loved, demanding a stipend To maintain your luxury. Life, like Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten, "the man who lost India," warns Elizabeth about the plot of Eden to invade Egypt, which annoys Elizabeth as she learns that Israel had crossed the Sinai Peninsula by plotting With the British and the French.

& # 39; Silly ideas, like being independent & # 39;

When Eden reveals that the invasion of Egypt is part of a secret agreement between the Israeli, French and British governments to claim the Suez Canal without the approval of Parliament or the United Nations, Elizabeth's mind is elsewhere, with the dancer Russian Ulanova with whom she suspects Her husband is having an affair. We see her go to see her perform in a ballet while Israeli, French and British forces invade Egypt. As our hearts begin to bleed through Elizabeth's bleeding heart, we remember, paraphrasing Baldwin, "the Egyptians are us."

The next season begins with Philip on a world tour of the British colonial bases, where he exhibits his colonial fantasies with native women.

Such popular television versions of the story are 10 times more important than any scholarly study to measure the feelings of the general public, and it is right here that the colonial calamities of the British Empire become a mere background noise to develop the most immediate. vicissitude of an outdated institution that comes to an agreement with a world that changes enormously and rapidly.

In one of the episodes of the third season, we see how the BBC once tried to make a "documentary,quot; of propaganda about the royal family to promote its importance. The piece became such a shameful failure that the Queen prohibits it from showing more.

In many ways, this show that we are watching, The Crown, is an overcompensation for the catastrophe that the BBC made to propagate the British monarchy, where even a monster like Churchill appears as a deeply human father who cries the death of his little baby Marigold with an incessant survey of a pond in his paintings.

This Churchill is not the Churchill who knows the wildly colonized and stolen world.

This beautiful dialogue between Queen Elizabeth and her two lovely children, Charles and Anne, summarizes the tension between the young queen's housework as a caring mother who misses her handsome husband, Prince Philip, and the mandate that Global British colonial "territories,quot; have imposed. His crown. Mother and children are in a large and lush room in Buckingham Palace looking at a globe:

ELIZABETH: Now, Anne, what is this?

ANNE: A penguin.

ELIZABETH: Very good. And, Charles, who do you think is surrounded by penguins right now?

CHARLES: Daddy.

ELIZABETH: Yes, that is correct. That is because it is in Antarctica, and from there, it goes to the South Shetland Islands and then to the Falkland Islands. And then he goes here, to Ascension Island. These are all British Overseas Territories, and they have to be visited from time to time, so they don't feel careless or forgotten, and don't have silly ideas like being independent. Right, did you brush your teeth?

CHARLES Yes.

ELIZABETH: Good. Did you say your prayers? Yes. Cheerful good. Right. Good night.

ANNE: Night-night, mommy.

NANNY: Come on, kids.

