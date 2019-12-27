The cops launch an internal affairs investigation after an illegal search for DaBaby!

The CMPD said it had launched an Internal Affairs investigation into the recent arrest of rapper DaBaby to determine whether officers followed the department's policies and directives during the incident.

DaBaby was cited for minor crimes of possession of marijuana and resistance, obstruction and delay in arrest after acting at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, but says the agents illegally searched him after they claimed they smelled of marijuana.

He was then taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, where he received two subpoenas for possession of marijuana for misdemeanors and resistance, obstruction and delay in arrest.

According to the rapper "Suge,quot;, the police harass him every time he visits his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

DaBaby has promised to get justice.

"So, what we got is high quality audio and video from me doing everything possible, but resisting arrest before they bring me here, and we will transmit it," he told reporters when he was released from jail. He said he would post the video of the incident on his Instagram to show what happened.

"You will see how dirty the CMPD police department made me during the holidays in front of my daughter while doing a show for my city," he said.