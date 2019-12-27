The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada in January

& # 39; Cheer up & # 39;

Start transmitting: January the 8th

Fans of the addictive junior college soccer series "Last Chance U,quot; can expect a similar approach to this six-episode documentary series from the same creator, Greg Whiteley, about the unusually dominant competitive cheerleading squad at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. The cheerleaders of Navarro have won 14 national championships since 2000, so expectations are high that they win another in the year "Cheer,quot; follows them, but the pressure to win, along with injuries and other setbacks, makes it In a stressful race. As with "Last Chance U,quot;, Whiteley tries to hold on to the details of the sport while meeting these athletes off the field.

"AJ and the queen,quot;

Start transmitting: January 10

Despite some appearances in movies and fiction shows over the years, the icon of drag queen RuPaul is best known for appearing on television shows as the hit television hit "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race,quot;. The new series "AJ and the Queen,quot;, which he conceived with the frequent writer / director of "Sex and the City,quot; Michael Patrick King, gives him the opportunity to play with his irreverent personality while honing his dramatic skills. He stars here as Ruby Red, a poor cash drag queen who travels across the country in a dilapidated R.V., accompanied by an 11-year-old orphan stowaway (Izzy G.). The couple has more than a few looks as they make their way through the heart.

"Giri / Haji,quot;

Start transmitting: January 10

After debuting with heavy criticism on the BBC, this eight-part intercultural British miniseries arrives on Netflix to fill a seemingly endless appetite for crime stories among subscribers. Located between London and Tokyo, "Giri / Haji,quot; (translated as Duty / Shame) begins with a Japanese detective (Takehiro Hira) who travels to London to look for his missing brother, who is a member of Yakuza. Once he arrives in the United Kingdom, he receives help from a detective agent (Kelly Macdonald) and an average Japanese prostitute (Will Sharpe), but these unlikely allies face a much thicker plot than they could have imagined.

"Medical Police,quot;

Start transmitting: January 10

The creators of "Childrens Hospital,quot; parody the international espionage thrillers with this widespread nonsense about doctors turned into government agents trying to find the source of a virus that threatens to end civilization. Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel play the role of American doctors in a hospital in São Paulo who discover the virus and are recruited by a secret spy organization to find the cure while they unmask the person responsible for the conspiracy. Other regular customers of the "Children's Hospital,quot; are also broadcast here, including Rob Corddry, Malin Åkerman, Ken Marino and Lake Bell, so it is reasonable to expect that the ironic absurdity of that show will move into it.

"Kipo and the Age of Wonder Beasts,quot;

Start transmitting: January 14

Although strongly influenced by the sharp angles, vibrant colors and exaggerated design of the characters in Japanese animation, "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,quot; was created through DreamWorks by one of its artisans, Radford Sechrist, and includes Sterling K. Brown, Dan Stevens, Joan Jett, John Hodgman and RZA among their eclectic voice talents. Karen Fukuhara gives voice to Kipo, a young woman who is among the human survivors of an apocalyptic event that has turned other living beings into huge and intelligent creatures, pushing people along the evolutionary chain. She and a handful of human and friendly surface dwellers come together to find her father and others missing in her underground city.

"Next in fashion,quot;

Start transmitting: January 29

The venerable "Project Runway,quot; is currently in its eighteenth season and continues to count, but without Heidi Klum as a host and Tim Gunn as a mentor, there must be enough blood in the water for another fashion contest to become the center of attention . Queer Eye's favorite, Tan France, and designer / model Alexa Chung are co-hosts of "Next in Fashion," which puts 18 designers on several challenges to determine a winner, but the tight 10-episode run will increase casualties. per hour. . The winner receives $ 250,000 and a collection presented by retailer Net-a-Porter, which is a larger than normal carrot at the end of the stick.

& # 39; The stranger & # 39;

Start transmitting: January 30th

The team behind the 2018 Netflix crime drama "Safe,quot;, novelist Harlan Coben and Red Production Company, returns with an eight-episode adaptation of Coben's novel "The Stranger." Richard Armitage plays a normal boy with a healthy marriage and two children whose life becomes a disaster when a stranger sits next to him at a bar and tells him a secret that puts him on a destabilizing path. How the words of this stranger could alter the life of anyone who hears them is a mystery that the series will explore, leading his hero to a sinister conspiracy that threatens to hurt himself and others.