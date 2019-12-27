The best moments of the Khloe Kardashian decade

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

While many parts of this decade have been wonderful for Khloe, it has not been without low points.

In 2015, Lamar Odom suffered an overdose and the reality star rushed to his side while he was in a coma for several days despite the fact that the two separated a few years earlier.

After Odom's hospitalization, Khloe stated that he needed to cut ties with his ex completely. "Once I saw that he, you know, was not in the head space to really want to change his bad situation, then it was fine letting him go," he explained.

Then, in 2018, just a few days before giving birth, Khloe learned that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had allegedly been cheating on her. The couple reconciled, only to officially separate in 2019 after partygoers claimed that the basketball star had connected with Jordyn Woods.

Seeing that Woods was a close friend of the Kardashian family, especially Kylie JennerIt was shocking and hurtful for Khloe.

However, both the star and Woods have now passed the incident, with Woods saying "Let's move on. Everything is love,quot; in his Instagram Stories and Khloe also climbed the platform to express: "I've moved on, I've found forgiveness." . and I wish you only happiness and joy! "

