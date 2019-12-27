The & # 39; cats & # 39; by Taylor Swift, removed from the Universal Pictures recommendation page

Universal paintings

The adaptation directed by Tom Hooper of Andrew Lloyd Webber's theatrical classic has apparently been abandoned by the film studio after numerous scathing criticisms.

According to reports, Universal Pictures bosses have lost hope in Tom Hooper "Cats"taking out an Oscar in 2020, and I have removed the film from its page for consideration.

The movie, starring Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Judi DenchY Jennifer Hudson, has previously appeared on the list of films that qualify for the Oscar, which also gives its screening dates in several cities, but has since been eliminated, Variety reported.

An industry expert also told the media that the film, which has been criticized by critics, is also absent from the streaming site of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where members of the Academy can see contestants from The golden statue.

The large-screen adaptation of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber has encountered a warm response from the public as well, with the actress. Evan Rachel Wood leading to Twitter to share a scathing criticism.

"… #cats is really worse than I thought it would be, and I already thought it would be horrible (sic)," he wrote. "But … I'm really speechless … maybe the worst I've seen in my life."

The movie is shown in theaters now.