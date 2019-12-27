Steven Gerrard supports Alfredo Morelos to end the drought of goals in the derby | Soccer news

The Rangers chief asks his team to & # 39; empty the tank & # 39; at Celtic on sunday





Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring the only goal of the match against Kilmarnock at Boxing Day

Steven Gerrard has backed Alfredo Morelos to remain calm when he returns to Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Rangers striker collected his fifth red card last season on his most recent visit to Parkhead in March, after pointing his elbow at Hoops captain Scott Brown.

But this term the Colombian has only been fired once and left the bench to score the winner against Kilmarnock on boxing day.

Gerrard said on Friday: "I have no doubt that he will be ready to face this challenge over the weekend."

"He is in the best possible place, his behavior has improved greatly again."

"When he came back yesterday, there were people trying to provoke him and he just kept going. It was brilliant."

Morelos suffered a new disappointment in the derby earlier this month, as he lost several opportunities, including a penalty in the second half, when the Rangers lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Betfred Cup final.

Steven Gerrard and Rangers can give their title opportunities a big boost in Celtic on Sunday

But Gerrard has no doubt that the 23-year-old will be ready to finally break his 11-game drought against the leaders this weekend.

"Players will be motivated if they have something about them," said the coach.

"This is a place that should excite them.

"I thought Alfredo's overall performance was really good. He created many opportunities for himself from nothing."

"You just have to go out and do exactly the same, but try to take advantage of the great moments of the game. If you do, it will give us a better chance of winning."

"His internal resolution is an area of ​​him that I don't think you should worry about. He's in love with football, he doesn't like to miss a minute of training. He doesn't like being a sub or going out.

"He motivates himself every time he sees a ball."

In their last game before the winter break, the Rangers have the opportunity to approach two points of the Celtic at the top of the table, and also have a game in hand.

The Rangers achieved three straight wins, with no goals conceded, when they beat Kilmarnock 1-0 on Thursday, and Gerrard added: "We're ready, we're in good shape, we're looking forward to it."

"It's a really difficult game. We are aware of Celtic's local record, its consistency from the beginning of the season until now."

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster frustrated the Rangers in the final of the League Cup

"So it's a great test, but we can't get into your game in a better way, because we are very happy with the place we are now."

"The final was decided by great moments against us, but this is a different game, a different competition."

"Obviously, the same players are against us, who are good players, but we show the day that we are more than a match and this is a game in which players must enter with confidence and confidence."

"It's the last game before the break, they have nothing to save themselves, so just go and empty the tank, and see what we can take away."