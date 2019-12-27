Steve Tandy appointed Scotland defense coach when Matt Taylor joins Australia | Rugby Union News





Scotland's new defense coach, Steve Tandy, was head coach of Ospreys from 2012 to 2018.

Scotland named former Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy as his new defense coach after announcing that Gregor Townsend's right man Matt Taylor was able to join Australia with "immediate effect."

Former France member Pieter De Villiers was also hired to work as a scrum coach in a "short-term capacity,quot; during the Six Nations.

Tandy was in charge of Ospreys from 2012 to 2018, but the 39-year-old Welshman joins the NSW Waratahs of Super Rugby, where he spent the last year as his defense coach.

He said: "I see this as a great opportunity and I am very excited to completely immerse myself in Scottish rugby. Being part of Super Rugby for the past two seasons has allowed me to gain an invaluable experience in different rugby styles.

Tandy replaces Matt Taylor, who returned to Australia

"Playing against teams from South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, Argentina and Australia has been an incredible learning opportunity for me and will help my transition to the international game."

"Defense is a big part of the game that I am very passionate about. With my experiences in the northern and southern hemispheres, I feel I can add to the configuration of Scotland, move on. I can't wait to start working with Gregor, his team of coaches and players. "

Taylor joined the 2012 Scottish Queensland Reds training system in a double role covering the Glasgow Warriors and the defense of Scotland, before becoming Townsend's full-time assistant in 2017.

"I would like to thank the players and staff of the Warriors of Scotland and Glasgow for the friendship they have shown me and my family in the past eight years," Taylor said.