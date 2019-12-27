Step aside Baby Yoda: Baby Sonic just won online

I'm sorry, Baby Yoda: The Internet has its new obsession.

Baby Sonic made his adorable debut in the Japanese trailer of the next home movie Sonic the Hedgehog. Giving fans a first look at the beloved video game character in his youth days, the latest advance of Paramount Japan, which is expressed entirely in Japanese, shows Sonic running through the hills while showing his super speed.

At first, the fast hedgehog is just a small ball of blue light, but as the trailer progresses, its youngest self reveals itself and instantly the Internet won with its tenderness. Twitter users rushed to praise the little action hero. An user wrote, "I saw #BabySonic today and my little heart melted." Other tweeted, "It seems that Baby Yoda has some competition."

%MINIFYHTMLf1a459d794878a22c4a075a87f59e22d11% %MINIFYHTMLf1a459d794878a22c4a075a87f59e22d12%

Seeing the love that Baby Sonic was receiving, Ben schwartz, who expresses Sonic in the film, intervened on Instagram to joke The Mandalorian Dethronement of the breaking star. "I see your baby Yoda and I raise you a SONIC BABY!" the Parks and Recreation Alum wrote. "WE ARE WELL ON OUR ROAD TO SOME KINDS OF BABY Avengers!"