South Charm: Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel spend Christmas together with their children after an unpleasant custody battle

Southern charm star Kathryn Dennis and her former Thomas Ravenel recently reached an agreement after a nasty one-year custody battle for their two children Kensie, 5, and Saint, 3. It seems that the ex are now in a successful relationship of shared upbringing, as they gathered during the holidays to celebrate Christmas with their children.

Dennis visited Instagram this week to document his family's holiday activities on his Instagram Stories, and the photos he posted showed Kensie and Saint unwrapping their presents, some sweet selfies and Dennis showing off their Christmas tree earrings.

Ravenel appeared in a couple of photos showing children playing with their new toys, and in one of the videos, Saint told his parents: "This is the best Christmas ever."

Dennis, 28, also published his three attempts to obtain one of those "perfect family photos,quot; with Kensie and Saint, but was unsuccessful. She wrote in the legend that she has no idea how other families do it.

Dennis and Ravenel, 57, separated in 2016. And they began fighting for the custody of their children in October 2018 when he filed a full custody request after South Carolina police arrested Ravenel when two women were They presented and accused him of sexual assault.

After months of accusing each other of alcohol and drug abuse, discussing Bravo filming his children and Dennis talking about the case in Southern charmand the complaints about new boyfriends and girlfriends who spend time with the little ones, Ravenel and Dennis finally reached a custody agreement in November.

The court granted the previous couple joint custody, with Ravenel as principal custodian. Dennis must also have a babysitter who supervises his time with Kensie and Saint. She said recently We weekly that their co-paternity relationship with Ravenel is working well for both of them, and they are really moving forward.

Kathryn Dennis admitted that it felt good to say that she and Thomas Ravenel were moving forward because it was the first time in a long time that she could say it.

New episodes of Southern charm He will return to Bravo in 2020.



