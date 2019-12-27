South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

The sailors of England led a comeback in the first Test after tourists had been torpedoed by 181 by a South Africa inspired by Vernon Philander on a second day loaded with wicket from the first game of the series in Centurion.

Jofra Archer struck twice and James Anderson and Stuart Broad once each while the Proteas fell to 72-4, an advantage of 175, after a day of 15 wicket.

Joe Root's team was previously in a decent position with the bat at 142-3, firing the Proteas by 284 and then recovering from the losing starters Rory Burns (9) and Dom Sibley (4) at low cost, with Joe Denly (50) hitting his fifth half century in his last six tests.

However, Denly's dismissal caused a 7-39 collapse, with England losing three wickets for eight runs in the second session and then four by five after tea once Sam Curran (20) was out.

Philander, who will retire from international cricket after this series, produced a bowling clinic, recording 4-16 figures of 14.2 overs, including eight maidens, with Root (29) one of his victims when South Africa won first place in 103 careers. Advantages of tickets.

Root's attack then went through Proteas' top order with Aiden Markam (2), Dean Elgar (22), Zubayr Hamza (4) and Captain Faf du Plessis (20) eliminated, although Rassie van der Dussen remains undefeated on 17 with the third referee Kumar Dharamsena decided that the ball had bounced when the batter beat Curran with Ben Stokes at five.

England had had a positive start to the day: Broad (4-58) forced Philander (33) to launch from the 11th ball in the morning, as the home team added only seven runs to its 277-9 overnight.

Denly and Root were then rebuilt after Philander and Kagiso Rabada (3-68) caught Burns and Sibley, respectively, for excellent deliveries.

Burns was out in the room for having successfully annulled a first trapped exit ball, while Sibley fell in the fifth, although the right only walked once South Africa requested the review.

















England's first game, Dom Sibley, received "not out,quot;, but as soon as South Africa reviewed the decision, he walked



Denly and Root had a difficult introduction to the fold with the first one dropped on Van der Dussen's 25th ball when he slipped when Quinton de Kock jumped on him, and Root slammed into Rabada's helmet.

The duo was established and it was only when Root snatched Philander meekly behind looking for a third man that the association ended on 55.

Root's departure did not derail England, since Denly was 72 with Stokes (35) when he reached fifty of 108 deliveries and Stokes hit the spinner Keshav Maharaj for six consecutive six on midfield.

However, when Denly entered from behind to give South African debutante Dwaine Pretorius his inaugural Test gate, three balls after completing his half-century with his ninth limit, England capitulated.

Anrich Nortje (2-47) punished Jonny Bairstow, called XI after Ollie Pope's illness, for one and then forced Stokes to drive freely towards De Kock.

Curran and Buttler (12) temporarily stopped the noise, but after Curran encircled Rabada to the short leg and De Kock took a good jump jump to eliminate Buttler, Rabada and Philander pulled their tail – Filander Bowling Bowling Archer ( 3) to finish England's entries within 54 overs.

De Kock claimed six catches, a joint record for South Africa in a test inning, matching Mark Boucher, who accomplished the feat four times, AB de Villiers and Denis Lindsay.

Watch day three of the first Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7.30 am on Saturday.