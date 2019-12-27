Snoop Dogg's wife leaves him after Insta Thot exposes a drug issue and use!

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus finally broke up, MTO News found out. Yesterday we talked with one of Shante's friends and they told us that she and her rapper husband are "separated."

And this morning, Shante almost confirmed the separation in social networks, herself.

Share, who has been married to Snoop for over 20 years, posted this on Instagram:

So what happened? To end your marriage. One of the girls on Snoop's side is exposing her affairs and her drug use. And it was too much for Shante to take.

Celina gave an interview earlier this week, where she discussed her multiple issues with Snoop Digg. She claimed that during a romantic encounter, Snoop smelled cocaine from her breasts.

Celina said in her video that she and Snoop connected twice in 2018. And Celinaa admits that it was hr, who looked for the married rapper.

At her first meeting, Snoop took her to Los Angeles and she stayed in the rapper's "spare apartment." She said he put a line of cocaine in her breasts and snorted while they were having sex. Then he gave him money to go shopping.

She was also invited to the BET Awards, but it was not. "I find it very ironic how literally the next day were the BET Awards and he was preaching about his love for God and how he loves his wife," he said.

However, her second connection did not end well for her. He didn't give her money and his bodyguard left her on the side of the road. She attacked him when he ignored his calls and threatened to expose him.