Snoop Dogg side chick Celina Powell Call & # 39; Snake & # 39; for the rapper's wife

%MINIFYHTMLfef57d11eed314748b7a2523180a22f99% %MINIFYHTMLfef57d11eed314748b7a2523180a22f910%

Instagram

Snoop's wife, Shante Monique Broadus, compares Celina Powell and her vagina with a venomous snake after it detailed their illicit relationship with the hip-hop star.

Up News Info –

Snoop Dogg& # 39; wife Shante Monique Broadus hit back Celina Powell, the woman who claimed to have an affair with rapper "Malice N Wonderland." Shante, the mother of three of Snoop's children, posted a meme with a scathing note on Instagram.

Shante compared the Black Widow and her vagina with a venomous snake after she chattered about her relationship with Snoop. "This is a snake mouth. Everything makes a lot of sense now," said the message attached to an image of a terrifying snake with its mouth open.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLfef57d11eed314748b7a2523180a22f911% %MINIFYHTMLfef57d11eed314748b7a2523180a22f912%

Celina detailed her sexual escape with Snoop in her new YouTube video. He allegedly inhaled cocaine from his breasts and did not use a condom when they had sex for the first time. He booked her a flight and a room in a good hotel, gave her money to buy and even invited her to the BET Awards.

While he treated her very well when they met, things left after their second connection. Celina said she was abandoned on the side of the road without money. He ignored her calls and messages, which led her to get ballistic and threaten to expose him, which he really did in 2018.

Snoop kept quiet in his new video, but he responded when she first exploded it in 2018. "Watch for my new and new television show," he said at the time. "This is good. It's called & # 39; Clout Chasers & # 39 ;. First episode, next week. Be sure to watch it."

Snoop Dogg first married Shante in 1997. They divorced in 2004 before reconciling and renewing their vows in 2008. During their marriage, it was rumored that he had sex with him. Rita prays, Karrine Steffans, Chavonne HodgesY Laurie Holmond. He even shares a son with Laurie.

His numerous affairs often made people wonder why Shante was still clinging to his marriage. She never addressed her infidelities directly, but this cryptic message recently posted on her Instagram could have given a clue as to why she hadn't left him, "Every man needs a woman when his life is a disaster, because as in a game of chess; the QUEEN protects the KING. "

<br />

She also published this: "A lot of people have a wrong idea about me and I don't want to clarify anything."