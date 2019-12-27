Simulated NFL 2020 Draft: the Redskins move to Chase Young; Bengals Out-tank Dolphins for the best QB

%MINIFYHTMLb568cc433e25e9958ab93e861ef454da9% %MINIFYHTMLb568cc433e25e9958ab93e861ef454da10%

It's time to unwrap a new simulated draft of the NFL of Sporting News 2020. The holiday season marks the end of the 2019 NFL regular season and the heat of the college football season.

Now that most of the league teams know that they will not reach the playoffs, they can already look to 2020. The best prospects in the draft are also about to play their last college games, before becoming professionals.

NFL ODDS PROJECT:

Burrow to Cincinnati at number 1 overall?

Without further ado, with four months out, this is how we see the first round of the NFL 2020 Draft unfold.

Simulated Draft of the NFL 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much. Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in this class. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. His leadership and athletic skills have also flourished in Baton Rouge. Consider it a better full version of Jared Goff.

2. Washington Redskins (3-12)

They should strive to change this selection to a team in need of QB or one desperate to get Chase Young. They will think of the offensive tackle also after the Trent Williams disaster, but they can't go wrong with the best offensive. available player and matching Terry McLaurin with another terrifying goal of great play. Jeudy fits the profile as receiver No. 1; a classic creator of intermediate to deep game and drive-finisher with 6-1, 198 pounds.

3. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio

Young qualifies as a better prospect than the recent NFL stallions of the state of Ohio, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa. Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn would take the opportunity to obtain this fundamental talent for the defensive reconstruction of the team. Young (6-5, 265 pounds) is a disruptor that changes the game. He has 16.5 captures in only 11 games as a junior. It is the clear choice for a team that does not need a QB or a WR.

4. New York Giants (4-11)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

Okudah, an elite ball hawk of 6-1, 200 pounds, has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a kind of shutdown with his strengths in the press. The Giants don't have much in the corner after first-round rookie DeAndre Baker has had problems and Janoris Jenkins has been changed. Okudah may be Columbus's next Marshon Lattimore.

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1c/62/tua-tagovailoa-110719-getty-ftrjpg_13hbd1dmz4dzp1dfg6yw7fxqxc.jpg?t=1194375326,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



5. Miami Dolphins (4-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Now that we know that Tagovailoa (6-1, 218 pounds) should fully recover from his terrifying hip injury, he has to be the one chosen for the Dolphins. Miami can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as a QB bridge in case Tagovailoa needs more time to recover. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Jaguars have fought to stop the race. Marcell Dareus is hurt again and is a pending free agent, as is Yannick Ngaukoe. Calais Campbell is entering its 34-year season. Brown (6-5, 318 pounds) is a fast disruptor that makes many plays in the field.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB / S, Clemson

The Chargers already have a versatile seven defense defender in Derwin James. They could be downright dominant if they plant Simmons on the second level. Simmons seems to be in the entire field at all times for the Tigers with great speed and range at 6-4, 230 pounds. You can also reach the quarterback. It has 93 tackles, 7 catches, 14.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions in 13 games.

8. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert is the ideal size (6-6, 237 pounds) for a team that probably wants to start over in QB with a new coach. It comes with some concerns of durability, and although it is efficient and mentally hard in general, there are times when you can fall into a depression with your decision making, forcing you to lose confidence. However, with a good NFL training, you can live up to being a prototypical superstar.

Justin Herbert https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/23/justin-herbert-083119-getty-ftrjpg_po34ydy8gaqe1ivhdmeivkr9m.jpg?t=-370115756,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



9. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Gathering Kyler Murray with his college partner would allow Christian Kirk to be more dangerous as a complementary game creator. Lamb, a clone of DeAndre Hopkins, can be that explosive field truck driver and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-2, 199 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 receptions to register 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

10. New York Jets (6-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Jets would be ready for Jeudy or Lamb if they were positioned for them, but they could also use a stone for their offensive line against Sam Darnold. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Gase will also love what Thomas can open holes for the running game.

11. Denver Broncos (6-9)

Jackson (6-6, 310 pounds) has entered the fray of the first round as an athletic beast that attracts more attention with his Trojan tape. He is expected to testify for the draft after a possible exhibition game against Iowa at the Holiday Bowl. The Broncos could also use some defensive help, but in the end, they opt for better protection for Drew Lock.

12. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

The Browns have an incredible set of skill players around Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason they took to find their explosiveness in early 2019. Leatherwood continues to outperform Thomas as the best general tackle in the class. At 6-6, 310 pounds, Leatherwood is an elite athlete who can become a great general blocker if he continues to work on his strength and technique.

13. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Falcons always seem to be looking for more fast pass interruptions to help their high school (also a primary need), as some selections have not worked as expected. Gross-Matos (6-5, 242 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive in Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme.

14. The Vegas Raiders (7-8)

After the Antonio Brown debacle, the Raiders can look for their true long-term No. 1 receiver to pair with former Clemson Hunter Renfrow slot receiver. Higgins is a dangerous and versatile game creator who can be a true force in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds, Higgins has posted 52 receptions for 1,082 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games this season.

15. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

Jerry Jones needs more pass-rush pop, and there is some familiarity with the program produced by DeMarcus Lawrence and Leighton Sell Esch for the Cowboys. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) has been an absolute beast on the blue lawn with 13.5 catches in 14 games this season.

16. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Colts like Marlon Mack, but it has durability problems. They would benefit from a back that is the complete package, a power racer with a dash of explosiveness and receiving upwards. Taylor (5-11, 219 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a runner. Nor does he get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which has been exhibited more during his last university season. In three years for the Badgers, he recorded 7,025 yards of scrimmage and 55 TD totals.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Buccaneers have had a defensive renaissance leading with Todd Bowles, but Ndamukong Suh and Beau Allen are pending free agents. For reinforcement, they can look at Will Muschamp's defense, where Kinlaw, 6.66 and 310 pounds, posted 6 catches in 12 games for the Gamecocks. The offensive tackle and the cornerback will also be considered with this choice.

Kristian Fulton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2a/ed/kristian-fulton-110719-getty-ftrjpg_1uqchcu99uunb1nnquyyqwovf9.jpg?t=1194449518,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



18. The Vegas Raiders (7-8 Bears)

The Raiders need help in the back after being constantly burned this season despite some nice improvements in the passing race. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career.

19. Miami Dolphins (from 8-7 Steelers)

The Dolphins need Brian Flores to be a versatile pass racer. Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds) is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. You can push the blockers out of the way to reach the quarterback and also stand firm against the race.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 8-7 Rams)

Jaguars need to be updated with more playmaking pop with free security. Delpit flies across the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size (6-3, 203 pounds) for the position.

21. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

Tyler Biadasz, G / C, Wisconsin

Biadasz (6-3, 321 pounds) is next in the strong line of inside blockers of the Badgers (see Travis Frederick of the Cowboys and Kevin Zeitler of the Giants). The offensive base of the Titans is Derrick Henry and the power game. They are getting old and limited inside. The quarterback could be less worrisome with Ryan Tannehill suddenly as a worthy re-signing.

22. Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Vikings have seen Xavier Rhodes disappear and have had trouble covering open receivers in the field throughout the season. Diggs has a good size (6-2, 207 pounds), strength and speed in the field. He has risen quickly on the board with his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

23. Buffalo Bills (10-5)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Bills improved their receiving body with John Brown and Cole Beasley, but they need another complementary external presence. Jefferson (6-2, 185 pounds) has emerged in the LSU air game as a fast and efficient road runner with good hands that has also underestimated speed. He has posted 88 catches for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

24. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

The Seahawks need to continue building their sequel to the Boom Legion in the corner, so why not turn to the Cardinal, their source for Richard Sherman? At 6-1, 184 pounds, Adebo offers excellent ball skills and instincts to become an off player. It has 8 interceptions in only 22 college games.

25. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Eagles desperately need a great threat on the receiving body of Carson Wentz, given the age of DeSean Jackson and a collapse of Alshon Jeffery. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) conforms to the law as a field stretcher that can also use your road running skills to win on shorter routes.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

The Dolphins need to get a strong pass guard for Tagovailoa after switching to Laremy Tunsil. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5, 322 pounds to hold the left side for a long time. Combine your pass blocking skills with power and physics in the running game.

Travis Etienne https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/cd/5d/travis-etienne-052119-getty-ftr_c534hmjokv2f1lkxekayiylga.jpg?t=-597820790,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



27. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Bosses should consider the defense, led by the linebacker, but they can find good value in that position later in this draft. Instead, we are giving them the wild card that is another explosive weapon for Patrick Mahomes, especially with LeSean McCoy aging as a pending free agent and Damien Williams does not remain in an expanded role. Etienne (5-10, 210 pounds) is a heartbreaker in the open field, and has a great advantage due to its potential as a receiver. He may be his version of Alvin Kamara for the screen game that Andy Reid loves.

28. New Orleans Saints (12-3)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Saints need to get constant help from Michael Thomas on the other side of the field and give Drew Brees a solid No. 2. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a safe field stretcher that has a good big game instinct after The capture. He managed 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes, standing out in a troubled team.

29. Green Bay Packers (11-3)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Packers need to continue working on their career defense and inside coverage, and Blake Martinez is a pending free agent. Murray (6-2, 243 pounds) is an active and rancid game creator who can be as effective backing up as downhill against the race or hitting.

30. New England Patriots (12-3)

Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama

The Patriots have many concerns of free agency in the linebacker with Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins unsigned by 2020. Moses (6-3, 259 pounds) missed the Crimson Tide season with a torn ACL he suffered in August , but he must be fully cured to contribute as a rookie who can accumulate tackles and also make great plays in coverage.

D & # 39; Andre Swift https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c5/f6/dandre-swift-081818-getty-ftrjpg_a5fp4bjn9qck1igh1izxs4ukp.jpg?t=1314912620,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



31. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The 49ers are positioned to go after the best player available. They have invested heavily in running and have an effective committee, but they could use a real workhorse for Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme. Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and break free for great plays in the open field.

32. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith are pending free agents. The Ravens should go in some early defensive direction. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients that rely on the position of the body to open.