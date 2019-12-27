Simon Whitlock with the aim of recovering the old magic in the World Championship | Darts news

"I can't even believe I was thinking about stopping because I still love the game."





Whitlock reached the final of the PDC World Championship a decade ago

Simon Whitlock revealed that two tumultuous years left him contemplating retirement, but 10 years after reaching the World Championship final, & # 39; The Wizard & # 39; he thinks he is recovering the way he saw him assault the Alexandra Palace a decade ago.

Whitlock left an immediate impression by switching to the PDC and his exploits in 2010 were remarkable: his combined three-digit finishes were a particular feature of his success.

However, Ally Pally has not been a happy hunting ground for the Australian in recent years; before this year, Whitlock had not progressed beyond the second round since he reached the semifinals in 2014.

The former Lakeside finalist resigned his place in the top 16 in the world after suffering a confidence crisis in 2015, but a race to the World Grand Prix final in 2017 caused his resurgence and saw him return to the Premier League after a parenthesis of three years. .

1:23 Simon Whitlock says he's not here just to invent the numbers after beating Harry Ward 3-0 in Round 2 of the World Championship. Simon Whitlock says he's not here just to invent the numbers after beating Harry Ward 3-0 in Round 2 of the World Championship.

However, the 50-year-old has endured another sterile period and after his second round victory over Harry Ward, Whitlock revealed that missing the Grand Slam last month was a turning point in his career.

"That was a big change in my life (Grand Slam is missing)" admitted the Australian.

"I was ready to retire in two years and now, after losing that, I was completely disemboweled, although I hate the Grand Slam."

"I have worked very hard since then: more than 100 hours of practice, which may not seem like much to other people, but for me it is a lot. I can only do 3-4 hours a day because of my ankle, but what I do in The practice is very special.

"I can't even believe I was thinking about stopping because I still love the game. I enjoy darts, I go to small competitions, I play weekly competitions where you can win £ 60 if you're good enough. Just love darts."

"I still believe that I am in the top eight all day, but you have to prove it and there are many good players and it is hard work." Whitlock pointing to the eight best returns

Whitlock's best performances on the circuit this year saw him reach the final of the German Darts Grand Prix in April, while also advancing to the last four at the inaugural Czech Open in June.

He has enjoyed less success in the televised arena, since he failed to reach a great quarter-final since he appeared in the final of the European Championship 14 months ago.

Despite this, Whitlock has still held his place among the top 16 in the world and is aiming for a return to the top eight in the world for the first time in more than five years.

"I've had a garbage race for the past two years, I can't believe I'm still number 14 after two years of garbage, but be careful.

"I still believe that I am in the top eight all day, but you have to prove it and there are many good players and it is hard work."

The Whitlock PDC World Championship record 2003 Third round 2010 Runner-up 2011 Third round 2012 Semifinals 2013 Quarter finals 2014 Semifinals 2015 First round 2016 First round 2017 Second round 2018 Second round 2019 Second round

Without a doubt, Whitlock is a man who believes in his own ability, many questioned his future in the sport after he left the top 16, but has already overcome adversity before and hopes to do so again.

His 3-0 victory over debutant Ward was a declaration of intent and redemption 12 months ago, where he was thrown in sets followed by the eventual quarterfinalist Ryan Joyce in the first hurdle.

"I had some problems last year. I will not go deep into it, but my darts were not correct last year and now they are perfect," Whitlock insisted.

"I was confident before entering the game and now I feel even safer playing so well."

"If you enter a safe match, you will probably play your best darts. If you are negative, you will not. This is the first year I have really prepared since 2010."

0:20 Whitlock drew two finishes of more than a ton in his opening fight against Ward Whitlock drew two finishes of more than a ton in his opening fight against Ward

"I went back to that. I've practiced the same routines that I hadn't done in 10 years and it's making a big difference."

Whitlock faces Mervyn King on Friday afternoon for a place in the fourth round: the couple has met 37 times before, but never in the World Championship.

King has defeated Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Gary Anderson, James Wade, Dave Chisnall and Nathan Aspinall in several major tournaments in 2019 and Whitlock is enjoying the possibility of facing his old enemy.

"There is always life in us, old people, but young people are amazing now. So is every player. There is not a single bad player in the World Championship."

"I love playing Merv. He is a great warrior. He is a great dart player and we are going to have a good game."

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. The action is on Sky Sports Darts with live coverage from Alexandra Palace until the end of New Year's Day.