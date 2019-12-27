Sheffield Wednesday will not face a transfer embargo until the EFL dispute is resolved | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd69abc8511be26f1dc9bb62cf05239209% %MINIFYHTMLd69abc8511be26f1dc9bb62cf052392010%





Sheffield Wednesday denies all accusations made against the club by the EFL



Sheffield Wednesday will not be subject to a transfer lien until your

The dispute with the English Football League is resolved, according to the club

The Owls have issued a claim against the EFL for allegedly "acting illegally,quot; by filing a charge for misconduct against the Sky Bet Championship.

The dispute centers on the sale of its Hillsborough stadium on Wednesday, which generated charges for trying to avoid breaking the spending rules and the club faces penalties, including a possible point deduction.

"The club is proceeding with its arbitration claim against the EFL that the charges issued by the EFL are illegal and the process of appointing the referees is currently ongoing," reads a statement on the club's official website.

"No action will be taken in the disciplinary case, in any case, until the arbitration is resolved. The club can confirm that it is not under embargo. No further comments will be made at this stage."

On Wednesday he denied all accusations filed by the EFL after he opened an investigation into the presentation of profitability and sustainability of the club for 2017-18.

The Owls reportedly recorded a profit of £ 38 million from the sale of the stadium to a company owned by its president, Dejphon Chansiri, in the wrong year to avoid breaking the rules of fair financial play.

The EFL had previously said the charges would be considered by an independent disciplinary commission with possible penalties, including a severe point deduction.

Earlier this month, the EFL said it had sufficient evidence to support the charge of misconduct.