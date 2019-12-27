Sharon Osbourne was criticized for forcing the assistant to save the art of Burning House and then fired him

BBC

The Osbournes matriarch is criticized after saying in a television interview that she fired an employee after forcing him to recover his paintings from a house fire.

Sharon osbourne He has been criticized by fans after confessing that he fired an employee after they couldn't see the fun side of having to recover his paintings from a house fire.

During an appearance on the UK television show "Would I lie to you?"On Thursday, December 26, Sharon revealed that he sent the former assistant to his house on fire to keep works of art, before firing him for not laughing with her and her husband Ozzy Osbourne about the incident later.

"The conversation"The co-host explained that the fire started after a burning candle was left when she and Ozzy went to bed, and how her arm and hair had caught fire before she put out the flames by pushing her toward a fountain.

He continued describing how he ordered the assistant to "go in and take out the paintings," after he had helped take out his dogs, he got angry when he initially refused and added: "How much do you dare? You work here and get more paintings now. ".

First "Factor X"The panelist also confessed that she took an oxygen mask from the staff member and put her dog in her place, revealing that the assistant was not amused by the incident, so he fired him.

"Ozzy and I told everything and laughed and laughed," he recalled. "He says:" I don't see the funny thing about all this. I think I'm going to have damaged lungs. "I said," If you don't think it's funny, do you think it's funny? You are fired". "

Social media users reacted angrily to Sharon joking about how he treated his staff, and some asked the employee to take legal action.

"Absolutely horrified when I saw this on television. I will never look at Sharon Osbourne in the same way after this," one tweeted. while another added: "Well, @MrsSOsbourne has just expelled herself as a horrible person in #WILTY to PA saves her dogs from her house on fire just to tear her oxygen mask and send them to save her paintings. Then fire them for not finding the funny situation. I hope you sue for everything! "