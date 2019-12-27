Shania Twain remembers the shame about her curves during her teens

%MINIFYHTMLf2b73f366c23491262e684c76c94e0b59% %MINIFYHTMLf2b73f366c23491262e684c76c94e0b510%

WENN / DJDM

During an appearance on & # 39; Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39 ;, the & # 39; Man! I feel like a woman! & # 39; Hitmaker opens up on how puberty hit her hard when she was only 12 years old.

Up News Info –

Shania twain I was embarrassed by her curves when she began to become a woman in her teens.

"Man! I feel like a woman!" The singer was not ready for puberty and admits that she hit her hard when she was 12 years old.

"When you are 12 years old and suddenly you have cup breasts of size D you don't know what to do …" she says "Live with Kelly and Ryan "." They embarrassed me because I always played soccer with the boys … and bounced across the field. "

%MINIFYHTMLf2b73f366c23491262e684c76c94e0b511% %MINIFYHTMLf2b73f366c23491262e684c76c94e0b512%

<br />

"My bust fastened; sometimes I put on two bras to prevent them from bouncing … Eventually (I came to an agreement with femininity) … I began to appreciate the fact that you can have fun being a woman."