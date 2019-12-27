Shahid Kapoor meets local cricketers in Chandigarh

Since Kabir Singh's great success at the box office, fans are eager to see Shahid Kapoor on the screen once again. Well, the good news is that the shooting of his next movie in Jersey is underway and the actor has been in Chandigarh for a few weeks for the same. His wife, Mira Kapoor, also flew to the city to keep him company.

In an image that recently appeared online, you can see the players of the local cricket team of Chandigarh posing for a photo with the actor. The temperatures in Chandigarh have dropped to 5 degrees Celsius, so it was not surprising to see Shahid completely covered with winter clothes. Shahid was all smiles while posing with young weapons. Check out the image below.

Shahid will be paired with Mrunal Thakur for the first time in Jersey. The film also presents Pankaj Kapur in a lead role. Jersey will be launched on August 28, 2020.