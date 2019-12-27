Seattle Seahawks receives the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 1 seed at stake | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML397c51fa7a04a8963d0976c9ef2545679% %MINIFYHTML397c51fa7a04a8963d0976c9ef25456710%

Watch the 49ers at Seahawks at 1.20 a.m. on Sunday night / Monday morning in Sky Sports Action (407)





Former Seahawk Richard Sherman will seek to shoot the 49ers along the way

The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, full of injuries, have already secured the playoffs. But there is still a lot at stake when the teams meet Sunday night in Seattle.

If the 49ers (12-3) win, they will secure the NFC West title and win first place in the conference for the playoffs, and goodbye to the first round that comes with it. If they lose, they will be a wild card team and will start the playoffs along the way.

The Seahawks (11-4) would win to the West by beating San Francisco and securing at least No. 3 seed in the conference playoffs. They can also climb to seed No. 2 or even No. 1 with a victory and some help. Seattle defeated hosts 49ers 27-24 in overtime in week 10, so it has the tiebreaker for the division title.

5:35 Seattle won overtime when these two teams met earlier this season. Seattle won overtime when these two teams met earlier this season.

"That's what you play soccer for," 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk told reporters this week. "This is the kind of games you dream of when you're a child. We're really looking forward to that, and it would mean a lot to get the & # 39; W & # 39;".

The 49ers have lost eight consecutive games in Seattle since 2011, including a loss in the NFC title after the 2013 season.

"They have had a 10-year defensive career as good as anyone in football history," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the Seahawks. "Then you add the elements of your stadium, where you can't listen. When you can't use cadence and you face a very skilled team with a quick pass, it's extremely difficult."

This will be Jimmy Garoppolo's first experience of a road game in Seattle

This will be the first opening of San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Seattle, after missing last year's game with a torn ACL. Garoppolo has 20-5 in 25 races, but CenturyLink Field can be one of the most difficult quarterbacks for the inexperienced. Since 2010, QBs with 25 or fewer starts are 6-22 in the local Seahawks field.

"It will be a 60-minute game. You have to have your mind ready for that," Garoppolo said. "When you get to these great games, two good soccer teams will always go up to the last whistle, and we have had multiple experiences this year as well."

Shanahan said he hopes having played in New Orleans at the Superdome on December 8 will help Garoppolo deal with the noise in Seattle. Garoppolo passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns against the Saints in a 48-46 victory. "I thought Garoppolo managed well there and I expected him to do the same in Seattle," Shanahan said.

6:48 The 49ers left New Orleans with a great victory over the Saints The 49ers left New Orleans with a great victory over the Saints

The Seahawks were surprised 27-13 at home by Arizona last week and lost their two best runners, Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm fracture), for the season. In addition, the initial left tackle Duane Brown underwent minor knee surgery on Monday.

To replace Carson and Prosise, the Seahawks signed retired Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin, the team's runners combo in 2012-14.

The Seahawks brought team legend Marshawn Lynch this week

"I hope so. He'll have a lot of fun playing with this team," said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about Lynch. "He loves this city and loves to play here and would love to contribute in some way."

Lynch's return could produce a boost for both players and Seattle fans. "There is a possibility that they fly from the top of the roof," Carroll said of the local crowd. "And there is a very good chance that it is as loud as possible and as exciting as ever."

