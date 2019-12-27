Sara Gilbert files for divorce from Linda Perry days after Christmas

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

In the documents presented, the former star of & # 39; Roseanne & # 39; She notes that she and his wife of more than five years, who share a child together, have been separated since mid-August.

Up News Info –

Rocker Linda Perry and his wife of more than five years, Sara Gilbert, they have separated.

Ex "Roseanne"The star Gilbert filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on Friday, December 27, indicating the date of separation as August 13, according to TMZ. She has requested that no spousal support be granted to Perry or herself.

The stars were married in March 2014 and Gilbert gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, in February 2015. She also has two children from a previous relationship.

Ironically, Gilbert, who co-created and co-organized the successful daytime talk show in the United States "The conversation"He announced that he would leave in April to spend more time with his family. He is currently starring in the Roseanne The Conners spin-off.

Perry, who led the rock band 4 not blondes, has become a much-requested composer and producer for artists like Cristina Aguilera Y Pink.