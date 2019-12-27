Samp: The South African dish that is a lesson in love and time | Africa

Confusion. A second look The devastation crawled slowly. I couldn't believe it: the sample pot in the fridge was gone.

Around me, the world continued as if nothing had happened. Outside, taxis hooted. Inside, television played. Mama and Gran continued their conversation.

Maybe it's somewhere else in the kitchen, I tried to calm down. Although it would be deployed for other uses during the week, we had a specific aluminum pot in which the sample was cooked. It always needed to be washed until it shone, it sparkled. On many occasions, my grandmother made me wash it again until the marks disappeared. The pot was large enough for the sample to boil freely and large enough to feed our family of seven for dinner on Wednesday and leftovers on Thursday afternoon.

I closed the refrigerator door and asked softly about the pot. When my mother simply replied: "the show is over,quot;, the devastation released her grip, allowing tears to come.

It had been an unusually cold and rainy day in Durban. One who had stoically endured, walking with his head firmly down the soaked university campus, sitting in icy classrooms and on the way home, watching the rain with a smile on my face because I would soon have a plate of my grandmother's hot sample. .

Instead, now, it was my rage and frustration. How could my sisters have eaten the whole sample and left me nothing? Nothing. Not even the delicious crust in the bottom of the pot.

I cried. Hard and good.

A popular staple

Click for more information about our food and what it says about the world we live in.

Today, my family and I laugh at this memory. But the disappointment of that day taught me a lesson about the kind of time and love it takes to prepare this simple dish.

Popular in South Africa, the samp, the isitambu in my native Zulu, or umngqusho in Xhosa, is one of my favorite foods. Samp is the name of the complete dish, but it also refers to one of the two base ingredients: dried and patterned corn kernels. Made with corn grains and beans, the sample is a more elegant, comforting and abundant dish. While the rest of my family could have a curry or stew to accompany it, as a vegetarian, I am in culinary nirvana with lots of smoking samples in my bowl.

As it requires only a handful of affordable ingredients, it is an accessible dish for households of different income levels. It can be cooked on a stove or in an open fire. And it is so popular that it is a staple in community gatherings such as weddings and funerals and special occasions such as Christmas or Easter.

In recent times, the sample has taken different iterations with mushrooms, carrots or peppers added. In some homes, it is boiled with pieces of chicken or beef so that it becomes a delicious meal in a pot. Different tribes add their regional flavors. In Swaziland, for example, unsalted peanuts are added to boil with corn kernels and beans.

While growing up at home, my parents created a weekly menu to control finances and culinary expectations. The meals on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays gave me immeasurable joy. On Wednesdays I would savor the show, on Fridays a fish feast with french fries and on Sundays savor the roast chicken.

But Thursday afternoons were special too. We would have leftover samples, which often tasted even better that day.

On Wednesdays, my grandmother and the head cook would have to orient their life around the stove. Demanding time and attention, samp asks chefs to devote themselves to the process. My grandmother would spend almost a day preparing it.

I grew up in a very loving family. My grandmother was not giving me gifts or material possessions; She lavished her time and attention on me. I saw this with clear clarity the day I couldn't eat your sample. At 19, I learned that love can be measured in time.

Finding the empty pot that Thursday was devastating because I knew there was nothing that could replace it, nor what my grandmother had put in doing it.

Love on time

All those Wednesdays that he made a sample, attending the pot for about six hours, my grandmother loved on time. He set aside certain tasks, such as church meetings, buying groceries or taking care of his garden that would have taken her away from the kitchen for more than an hour or two. His love for me and his dedication to my food were evidenced in each dish of his sample he had eaten. The hours my grandmother invested in feeding our family also taught a lesson about spending time wisely.

The way he diligently managed time by choosing activities such as ironing that would allow him to continue watching the pot is one of the reasons why I always hesitate to join or tell jokes about how Africans are bad at time management.

Rather, I think we govern it differently.

Africans can wake up at dawn to plow the fields. The Africans make sure that the cattle return to the kraal before sunset.

This classic timing was common in many agrarian communities around the world until the Industrial Revolution, which began in 1760, saw the transition from Europe and the United States to new manufacturing processes, which facilitated the need for stricter control of hours. Workers could no longer rely on the natural rhythms of the day or season. Time became money and needed to be maximized.

Monochronic and polychronic cultures.

When it comes to keeping time, social scientists refer to societies as monochronic or polychronic.

Considered monochronic, the United States is a society in which time and programming are paramount.

On the contrary, many African communities consider themselves polycronic, which means they value an event rather than a strict plan.

Monochronic time systems require that tasks be performed one by one, with time broken down into smaller, more precise units so that it can be properly managed.

A polyronic time system is one in which several things can be done at the same time without the need to take into account each moment. Polychronic cultures are more focused on relationships than on tasks, and time is a fluid concept, capable of expanding or contracting as necessary. When I visited a neighbor or friend, for example, my grandmother took all the time she needed. On Wednesdays, when I cooked the show, I could receive visitors, but I only visited friends on the days I had the free time of the visit for the duration.

As an African, I find myself astride both watches.

In the workplace, I need to be monochronic. In my personal life, I lean towards a more polyronic life, which comes with accepting that you are not in control. This is influenced by seeing how my parents and my grandmother manage their polycronic lifestyles. They had a fixed schedule for arrangements like work or school, and a "take it as it comes,quot; approach to almost everything else, such as social gatherings and rest days at home.

Polyronic timing

Every Wednesday I made samples, my grandmother did it under a polyronic time system, particularly because the sample needs to be boiling for many hours, and that time frame cannot be predetermined as an exact science.

First, the corn needs to boil until it softens, then the beans are added and boiled until they are soft. The pot should be constantly monitored to ensure that the water is replenished as it runs out or does not spill. And beans and beans should never boil too much to make them soft. Thinking about my show of great production reminds me of the merits of polychronic timing and the flexibility it entails.

In my family, lunch is eaten when it is ready. No one will deliberately delay in the kitchen, but if you think that lunch means that exactly at 1 pm you will have a dish in front of you, then you have probably never cooked steam bread that took longer than normal to get up because the weather took a turn Cloudy or the dough was stubborn.

I try to maintain a balance between flexibility and good time management. On Sundays, for example, it is important for me to get to church on time, but I rarely make plans for after service. Sometimes I drink many cups of tea after the service until hunger calls. Other times, I love sneaking straight home for a glorious nap.

My grandmother's weekly dedication to making samples taught me about the value of allocating my personal space and my home to polyronic timing. Since he passed away in 2016, memories and lessons have become even more moving. All those years of your regular show cooking remind me to purposely leave large unallocated time gaps on my weekends. To start a thing and finish it when finished. It makes me wish that more of us dedicate ourselves to time-consuming activities instead of trying to get hourly productivity.

Instead of overloading and bothering us when events or tasks run into each other, we could focus on programming love. And give him the time he needs, like a large sample pot, with each steaming bowl a testimony of the chef's love.

–