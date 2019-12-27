Russia files a WADA doping ban against the Court of Arbitration for Sport | Athletics News

%MINIFYHTMLff010f0c2d1a99e3dceebccf862360b59% %MINIFYHTMLff010f0c2d1a99e3dceebccf862360b510%





Russia has filed an official appeal

%MINIFYHTMLff010f0c2d1a99e3dceebccf862360b511% %MINIFYHTMLff010f0c2d1a99e3dceebccf862360b512%

Russia has formally appealed against a four-year international competition ban and other sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for allegations that laboratory data were manipulated.

The AMA executive committee announced on December 9 that it supported the recommendations of its independent compliance review committee to declare that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) does not comply with its code and block Russian teams from competing in sporting events World Cups such as the 2020 Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games and the 2022 Soccer World Cup.

According to the sanctions, Russia is also prohibited from organizing international sporting events, and only Russian athletes who can prove they are not involved in the breach will be able to compete.

In a letter addressed to the director general of the AMA, Olivier Niggli, dated December 27, the secretary general of RUSADA, Yuri Ganus, wrote: "RUSADA questions the notification in its entirety, including the claim of breach of the AMA, facts (assumptions) on which this statement is based, as well as the sanctions and the conditions of restoration established in the notice, all of which are unfounded. "

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously suggested that an appeal would be filed

The AMA researchers discovered that the Moscow laboratory data acquired in January 2019 covering a period between January 2012 and August 2015 had been manipulated, since some information that was present in the archives was missing in the 2019 archives. data that WADA obtained from a complainant in 2017.

The data was delivered to the researchers as one of the conditions for the restoration of Russian compliance in September 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had indicated that his country had reason to appeal the day after WADA imposed the sanctions, saying in quotes reported by the TASS news agency: "The punishment cannot be collective and affect those people that have nothing to do with certain violations. "

The case will now be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport next year. The decision of the court will be binding.