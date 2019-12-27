Russia files a WADA doping ban against the Court of Arbitration for Sport | Athletics News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/27/19 11:49 am

Russia has filed an official appeal

Russia has formally appealed against a four-year international competition ban and other sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for allegations that laboratory data were manipulated.

The AMA executive committee announced on December 9 that it supported the recommendations of its independent compliance review committee to declare that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) does not comply with its code and block Russian teams from competing in sporting events World Cups such as the 2020 Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games and the 2022 Soccer World Cup.

According to the sanctions, Russia is also prohibited from organizing international sporting events, and only Russian athletes who can prove they are not involved in the breach will be able to compete.

In a letter addressed to the director general of the AMA, Olivier Niggli, dated December 27, the secretary general of RUSADA, Yuri Ganus, wrote: "RUSADA questions the notification in its entirety, including the claim of breach of the AMA, facts (assumptions) on which this statement is based, as well as the sanctions and the conditions of restoration established in the notice, all of which are unfounded. "

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously suggested that an appeal would be filed

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously suggested that an appeal would be filed

The AMA researchers discovered that the Moscow laboratory data acquired in January 2019 covering a period between January 2012 and August 2015 had been manipulated, since some information that was present in the archives was missing in the 2019 archives. data that WADA obtained from a complainant in 2017.

The data was delivered to the researchers as one of the conditions for the restoration of Russian compliance in September 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had indicated that his country had reason to appeal the day after WADA imposed the sanctions, saying in quotes reported by the TASS news agency: "The punishment cannot be collective and affect those people that have nothing to do with certain violations. "

The case will now be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport next year. The decision of the court will be binding.

Recent Articles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied entry to the elegant Canadian restaurant

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the headlines this year for all the wrong reasons. This holiday season, Prince Harry and Meghan...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez wore the Versace jungle dress on Saturday night live in 2001 and 2019 – Watch the videos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jennifer Lopez is known for her beauty, acting skills and talent for singing and dancing; She is also known for the iconic Versace jungle...
Read more

Who is Don Imus? 5 things you should know about the radio host who died – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Kenya Moore shares terrifying surveillance images of a car accident outside her home: "Thank God for your protection,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ken Moore, a member of the cast of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," recently found himself at the center of a shocking car accident outside...
Read more

Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir passed away at age 71 | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©