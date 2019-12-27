Russia challenges the banning of major sporting events due to doping | Russia news

%MINIFYHTML4d59b7548716caff82194e7fe0faff059% %MINIFYHTML4d59b7548716caff82194e7fe0faff0510%

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has challenged the four-year ban on major sporting events, sending a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) formally stating that it disagrees with its decision.

"According to the established procedure, today we have sent a package of documents to (WADA). The package contains a notice about the disagreement with the WADA sanctions," RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told Friday journalists in Moscow.

The formal declaration of disagreement with the AMA will trigger an appeal process against the ban in the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) based in Lausanne.

Earlier this month, in a movement that President Vladimir Putin condemned as "unfair," Russia was expelled from the Olympic Games and world championships in a variety of sports for four years after WADA ruled to punish him for manipulating data from laboratory. The punishment prohibited the country from competing under its flag in major international sporting events.

Ganus, who has long defended a significant repression of Russia against doping cheats, warned that the legal challenge could be counterproductive.

His rigorous stance puts him at odds with his own government and supervisory board. He argues that Moscow needs to accept the sanctions and assume its failures in order to reform.

However, he said he was obliged to convey the position of the supervisory board.

He said he also sent a letter to WADA informing the anti-doping agency of his personal position.

"I regret to inform you that all my attempts, including attempts to make changes to the RUSADA notice, have failed," the letter said.

Ganus told AFP on Thursday that "it is virtually impossible,quot; to challenge the AMA ban.

The significant extension of state-sponsored doping in Russia, especially between 2011 and 2015, was revealed in an independent report by sports lawyer Richard McLaren, published in 2016.

The problem has given a colossal blow to the state of post-Soviet Russia as a great sports power after organizing events such as the 2013 World Athletics Championships, the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi and the 2018 World Cup.

The Sochi Games then became known for the amount of doping violations committed by prominent Russian athletes.

The doping scandal has also divided Russian sports stars, with three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene asking sports officials to be held responsible for the ban.