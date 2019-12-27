Roger Taylor joins Olivia Newton-John and Sam Mendes on the Queen & # 39; s New Year honors list

WENN / DJDM / Instar

Queen's drummer won an OBE medal for her services to music, while Elton John and the creator of & # 39; Peaky Blinders & # 39; Steven Knight also entered the list.

Rocker Roger Taylor, Olivia Newton-John, Sam Mendes and "Peaky Blinders"Creator Steven Knight is among the celebrities named on the Queen's New Year Honors List.

Queen Drummer Taylor earned an OBE medal for his services to music, while singer and actress Olivia earned a Damehood for her charitable services, cancer research and entertainment.

Speaking about the honor, he tells the BBC: "I am extremely excited, honored and grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteemed group of women who have received this distinguished award before me."

"As a girl born in Cambridge, I am very proud of my British ancestry and very grateful to be recognized in this way by the United Kingdom."

The "Grease" star grew up in Australia and lives there now.

Mr Elton John He was also among the musicians on the list: he was named Honor Companion for his services to music and charity.

The filmmakers Mendes and Steve McQueen have been named gentlemen, so they will march around 2020 as gentlemen, while Knight, who was also behind the recent adaptation of "A Christmas Carol"starring Guy pearce, has collected a CBE medal.

Mendes, the director of the new 1917 war movie, has published a statement that says: "I am amazed, delighted and extremely proud."

"I have relied on so many collaborators and colleagues in the last 30 years (actors, writers, designers, producers, technicians) to whom I owe a great debt of gratitude. I would not receive this honor without them."

Other celebrities honored this year include author Rose Tremain, a theater actor. Giles TereraY Snow patrol Leader Gary Lightbody, who lost his father to cancer on Christmas Eve (December 24). The singer received an OBE for music and charity services in Northern Ireland.