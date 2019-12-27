Rocket attack in Iraq kills US contractor and injures military personnel | News

A rocket attack in northern Iraq killed an American contractor and wounded several military on Friday, said the US-led coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

"An American civil contractor was killed and several members of the US service and Iraqi personnel were injured in a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk," the coalition said in a statement.

"Iraqi security forces are leading the response and investigation," he added, without specifying who could be responsible for the attack.

Plus:

US interests in Iraq have been affected by a series of rocket attacks since the end of October that have not been claimed, but which Washington attributed to the Shiite paramilitary groups backed by Iran, who have a growing influence in the country, particularly through armed groups.

Washington has asked Baghdad to take measures to protect US interests in the country from attacks.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters earlier this month that he had expressed "concern about the optics in attacks on bases in Iraq where US troops and equipment could be," in a call with interim prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

The United States has "a right to self-defense, to ask our Iraqi partners to take proactive measures … to control it, because it is not good for anyone."

What is the way forward for Iraq?

Abdel Mahdi's office asked everyone "to spare no effort to avoid an escalation that threatens all parties,quot;, warning that "unilateral decisions will trigger negative reactions that will make it difficult to control the situation."

ISIL fighters operating in the area have resorted to insurgency-style tactics aimed at overthrowing the government in Baghdad since retaking the entire territory and declared victory against them in December 2017.

However, a senior US military official. UU. He said this month that attacks by Iran-backed groups at the bases that house US forces in Iraq were accelerating and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all parties to uncontrollable escalation.

Some 5,000 US soldiers are currently in Iraq.