Robert Pattinson says he will do "Art House Porn,quot; with this condition

Robert Pattinsonit only gave people an important reason to skip its appearance in the new bat Man movie.
In a new interview with The GuardianRobert jokes that if his highly anticipated film is a total failure, he will do porn. To be specific, joke with the interviewer who will do "artistic porn,quot;.
As expected, this comment from NSFW has even its biggest fans praying that one of its most important roles to date goes down in history as one of the worst. A social media user said jokingly, "my new year's resolution is to get a job in the new Batman movie and do everything in my power to make sure it goes wrong."
But, in all seriousness, Pattinson seems genuinely afraid that he will disappoint fans of the comic franchise. He reveals that he already feels great pressure to do well in the title role. "I remember what it's like to talk about a movie where there are expectations," he explains. "Every time you say something, people say:" Argh! You're an Idiot! "Like, friend, I haven't even started yet!"
Of course, there is no doubt that the Twilight The actor was just kidding. And even if it wasn't, the chances are that The batman It will be a great success, especially considering how incredible it is rumored. Stars like Zoë KravitzY Jeffrey Wright It is speculated that they will play an important role in the film.
In addition, the 33-year-old is receiving high praise from critics who have seen his movie. The lighthouse, which is surely increasing the expectation of watching the movie when it opens in January 2020.
And while reviews don't always drive ticket sales, the buzz surrounding your masturbation scene in the movie will surely. Since the star began promoting the movie in October, there has been a lot of discussion about his "fierce masturbation scene,quot; and how he got into the character of the movie since Robert Eggers. In fact, the star recognized the emotion around his own pleasure and joked that "it definitely makes people talk about the movie."
Well, that's one way to do it!
