Robert Pattinson says he will do "Art House Porn,quot; with this condition

Robert Pattinsonit only gave people an important reason to skip its appearance in the new bat Man movie.

In a new interview with The GuardianRobert jokes that if his highly anticipated film is a total failure, he will do porn. To be specific, joke with the interviewer who will do "artistic porn,quot;.

As expected, this comment from NSFW has even its biggest fans praying that one of its most important roles to date goes down in history as one of the worst. A social media user said jokingly, "my new year's resolution is to get a job in the new Batman movie and do everything in my power to make sure it goes wrong."

But, in all seriousness, Pattinson seems genuinely afraid that he will disappoint fans of the comic franchise. He reveals that he already feels great pressure to do well in the title role. "I remember what it's like to talk about a movie where there are expectations," he explains. "Every time you say something, people say:" Argh! You're an Idiot! "Like, friend, I haven't even started yet!"