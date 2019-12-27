Robert Pattinson: "If Batman fails, I will do Arthouse Porn!"

When Robert Pattinson was chosen as the new Batman, many were skeptical, but the Twilight star has said that if the movie is a failure, it will offer some pornography in return.

During an interview with The Guardian, Pattinson was asked what he would do with his career if Batman's next movie proves to be a box office failure, to which he replied: "Porn … but porn art in the house."

He explained why he felt compelled to read for the paper.

"I felt a connection with that, I don't know why. I really wanted it," Pattinson said. "I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation. Every time you say something, people are like & # 39; Argh! Idiot! & # 39; Like, friend, I haven't even started yet ! "

Some doubt that Pattinson's acting skills match such an iconic role.

Do you think he has it?