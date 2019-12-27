Robert Pattinson has a special plan in case his Batman movie is not successful

Robert Pattinson, the Twilight alum, admitted to UK reporters The Guardian, who has a backup plan in case his new bat Man The movie is not successful as he expects. The 33-year-old star talked to the media mentioned above about her new movie and explained that she felt a connection with the character and doesn't know why.

According to Mr. Pattinson, he has wanted to play Batman for many years and really fought for the role. For that reason, and the character's legend, he has been feeling a lot of pressure to exceed expectations.

The star hinted in the interview that it was a challenge to deal with the potential setback when discussing the new features of the movie. The fans' expectation of doing well is a challenge. That said, however, Pattinson said he is a hard critic of himself.

"Therefore, I don't need to worry about anyone else," Pattinson added. According to Pattinson, if your new movie does not go as planned, you intend to move to the adult film industry. However, with a particular warning: it has to be "art porn,quot;.

As previously reported, Pattinson obtained the role of the new Batman in May after several months of setbacks. In October of this year, Robert admitted that he didn't even know how he managed to get the role. Speaking to reporters from Esquire magazine, the star said everything was "crazy," adding that he still doesn't understand how he managed to get to the post.

Reportedly, the new Batman movie will come as part of a series of three films, and stars Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Zoe Kravtiz and Andy Serkis.

Batman fans know that the franchise has been around for years and has had many stars, including Michael Keaton, Adam West, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. bat Man It is scheduled for release in 2021.

The last actor to play the Caped Crusader was Ben Affleck, after the massive success of Christian Bale's interpretation of the character in the Christopher Nolan trilogy.



