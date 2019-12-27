Rita Ora believes that contestant of & # 39; masked singer & # 39; was british real

ITV

The singer of & # 39; Hot Right Now & # 39; I was convinced that one of the artists behind the elaborate costume in the singing competition was a member of the British royal family.

Up News Info –

Rita prays I was convinced that a member of the British royal family was competing in their new show "The masked singer UNITED KINGDOM."

The star appears as judge in the program along with the presenter of the chat program Jonathan Ross, TV host Davina McCallY "The hangover"actor Ken jeong, which sees masked celebrities compete to achieve the best performance while the judges try to guess their identity.

When asked who his most extravagant conjecture was about the interpreter behind the elaborate costume, the "Poison" star said at the launch of the show: "Probably one of the royals!"

"The costumes make it impossible to guess the identity of the artist and the intensity of the revelation is what makes it such an amazing show," he said. "The level of detail from head to toe is extraordinary, so it is a distraction!"

Although the "Hot Right Now" singer admitted that some of the contestants "hypnotized" her, she insisted that her musical experience worked to her advantage on the panel.

"I trusted my love for music, so I was really thinking and listening to the voice, the tempo, the tone, the texture, even sometimes how they breathe," he explained. "Being a singer, I really learn these things, so that really helped me. And to be fair, I got the best result in all this competition, I just say."

"The Masked Singer U.K.", presented by the comedian Joel Dommett, debuts on January 4.