Ring and Amazon sued after claims that they had not been able to protect their security cameras against hackers

There have been reports of piracy of security cameras "Ring,quot; of people. Now measures are being taken after the company is accused of not guaranteeing piracy of its products.

According to TMZ, Ring and its parent company, Amazon face a class action lawsuit, and named plaintiff, John Baker Orange, claims that last July someone hacked his camera outside his home. He says that a hacker began commenting on his children who played basketball at that time. The person who hacked the camera began to encourage children to approach the camera.

The lawsuit alleges that there were at least six other attacks that occurred throughout the country. The lawsuit also states that both Ring and Amazon have not assumed any responsibility and blamed the owners of the cameras.

Earlier this month, we reported about hacking a family's ring security camera, when a man told his 8-year-old daughter that he was Santa Claus.

According to Business Insider, John Yanchunis, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit, said: "A company that provides home security devices needs to have a greater focus on ensuring that those devices are really safe. Everything indicates that security is lax in these machines. "

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2019/12/27/ring-amazon-sued-over-hacking/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94