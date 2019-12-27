Rick Ross Highway is not surprised that juice is found with 70 pounds of weed

Former Freeway drug dealer Rick Ross sat down for an interview where he was asked for his opinion on the surprise death of rapper Juice Wrld: he says he was not surprised that Juice was found with 70 pounds of grass in his possession.

"Yes, and no," Freeway replied when asked if Juice had so much grass with him it made sense.

"Because I question that these guys have money. We see a lot of these rappers, and we admire, and these labels make them look rich because they want you to feel they have money to make you think they're something special. And then you discover that they are selling drugs on the side. The only reason I can see someone selling drugs on the side of a race if they are not really making money or if they are a damn fool. That someone has millions of dollars and starts selling drugs when never sold me drugs before would be crazy. "

Watch the clip below.