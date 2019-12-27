Rick Carlisle closes the silly debate about the Mavericks that need more publications of Kristaps Porzingis

%MINIFYHTML73d55a2e0f4b3932450692a14f1193559% %MINIFYHTML73d55a2e0f4b3932450692a14f11935510%

That's it, guys. Rick Carlisle is done with your subsequent opinions.

The Mavericks coach went out of his way to silence any argument about Kristaps Porzingis' play style after Dallas's 102-98 victory against the Spurs on Thursday night. Porzingis has received criticism, especially from "NBA on TNT,quot; analysts Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Charles Barkley, for their lack of contact with the basket. Carlisle addressed the talk surrounding Porzingis after the game and told reporters that a subsequent publication is "a situation of little value."

(His answer begins around 3:50 in the video below).

But that's not all Carlisle had to say. Let's review his incredible tirade point by point.

"The post-up is no longer a good move. It is simply not a good move. It is not a good move for a 7-3 player. It is a low value situation. Our numbers are very important when he spaces beyond the 3-point line, you know, we are a historically good offensive team, and when any of our boys comes in, our effectiveness decreases exponentially, it's counterintuitive, I understand, but it's a fact, I think there are certain situations makes sense. we can put it in a roll in the paint that goes to the edge, it's a good situation. And that's what we're looking to do with all our boys. "

Among players with at least 70 post-up possessions this season, Porzingis ranks last in points per possession (0.59), according to NBA.com tracking statistics. Only Joel Embiid (1.15) and LeBron James (1.04) are above one point per possession within that group.

In general, the Mavericks have the No. 1 offensive rating in the NBA for a full point on the Bucks: and have the best brand in league history.

Again, the main offense of all the time at this time. How can you tell Carlisle that he is wrong here?

"We really don't publish anyone. We publish Luka (Doncic) from time to time when he has a really small guy about him. But even those situations, the value of those situations has plummeted. We have to realize that this game has changed "It has changed. It's just a fact. And he's a guy who, when spaced beyond the arch, above the break, is a historically excellent 3-point shooter with incredible efficiency. And what I like about his game, where he is now, is that his readings have improved. His space is such that when people run towards him, he is now driving the ball directly to the mates. He is throwing some really good lob passes to (Dwight) Powell. I mean, do you have a 7-3 boy throwing a 6-10 boy in a balloon? That's pretty cool if you ask me. "

Doncic has only registered a total of 21 total post-up possessions in 2019-20, but is scoring at a high rate in those situations (1.33 points per possession, 9 of 16 from the field). The only other notable post-up player on the list in terms of volume is Boban Marjanovic, who only has an average of 10.5 minutes per game.

It is a bit of an exaggeration to say that Porzingis is historically great from beyond the arch. He fell to 33.5 percent from the 3-point range this season and 35.6 percent for his career. Even so, there are no shooters comparable to its size, and the defenses must respect it on the perimeter.

Oh, and the big to big balloons? Yes, pretty cool.

And now for last …

"Let's get out of all these things about KP that should go in the post. It doesn't. It doesn't. I agree to go there once in a while, but we don't publish to anyone. It's nothing personal against him. Look, he he's used to doing it because they ran the triangle for two or three years when he was (with the Knicks). Who's running the triangle now? Has anyone seen anyone run the offensive of the triangle? Triple place? If you do, Raise your hand, because I want to see who you are, because I have not seen it, that offense is extinguished. "Look, it was extinguished when Phil Jackson retired. He's the only guy who succeeded with him. He's a genius and a master of that, but look, we have to get out of this. We have to treat KP with some respect. And respect him for what he is. He's a historically great player. And stop criticizing him because he is 7-3. That's what everyone is doing. I don't care who he is. I don't care if it's people on television or anything else. "

It is worth noting that Porzingis was much more efficient in post-ups (0.96 points per possession) during his last year with the Knicks. However, even if he managed to get close to that level, increasing those moves would take away the offensive leader of the Mavs league.

Nobody tells Porzingis that he will never be able to operate again outside the publication, but unless a team can throw the ball to an elite talent like Embiid, it is better to use a publication as a change of pace rather than a fundamental aspect. Of an offense.

If Carlisle had the first Shaq in the painting, maybe he would change his tone. However, it has Porzingis, and it is using it correctly.