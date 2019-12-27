Home Entertainment Rich The Kid PROPOSES TO Tori Brixx !!

Rich The Kid PROPOSES TO Tori Brixx !!

Rapper Rich The Kid finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend and baby mom, Tori Brixx, and she said yes!

Rich proposed during dinner surrounded by his loved ones, and shared the intimate moment in social networks with his millions of fans.

"You deserve the world and that's what I'm going to give you! I love you more than life itself! Who comes to our wedding? @Pristinejewelers," the video captioned.

