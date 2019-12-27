Rich The Kid PROPOSES TO Tori Brixx !!

Rapper Rich The Kid finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend and baby mom, Tori Brixx, and she said yes!

Rich proposed during dinner surrounded by his loved ones, and shared the intimate moment in social networks with his millions of fans.

"You deserve the world and that's what I'm going to give you! I love you more than life itself! Who comes to our wedding? @Pristinejewelers," the video captioned.

Earlier this month, the rapper went viral for an extreme PDA who showered at Brixx on the red carpet.

"My life is all with you and nothing without you, I love you more than anything in the world. I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend. I was drunk or drugged, but that still does not excuse me. I would never disrespect me wife. Either way or any day, I can only deal with the greatest respect for being the woman of my dreams and the best mother for our son ❤️, "he wrote.

This couple seems so in love. Congratulations to Rich and Tori!