Rich the Kid engaged with his girlfriend Tori Brixx

The rapper asked the question during a dinner with friends, and his girlfriend was clearly delighted with the proposal, as she was seen screaming with joy.

Congratulations are in order for Rich the kid and his girlfriend Tori Brixx! The couple has improved their marital status after the rapper "New Freezer" asked the question during dinner with his close friends on Thursday, December 26 at night.

Kid shared the video of the proposal on his Instagram account. In it, he was seen holding Tori's hand while saying, "Baby, I love you so much. I can't wait any longer." Then he pulled out a box to reveal a diamond engagement ring and knelt on one knee. The proposal filled her with joy, screaming and kissing him on the lips.

In the caption, Kid wrote: "You deserve the world and that's what I'm going to give you! I love you more than life itself! Who comes to our wedding?"

This is surely a good development for the couple. After all, they were arguing on Instagram Live earlier this month, when Kid was seen pushing her into a room and slamming the door after she told him to turn off her music. Kid apologized for his actions saying, "My life is all with you and nothing without you."

He continued: "I love you more than anything in the world. I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend. I was drunk or drugged, but that still doesn't excuse me. I would never disrespect my wife in any way or in any way. day. I only deal with the greatest respect for being the woman I dream of and the best mother for our son. "

Kid, whose real name is Dimitri Roger, started dating Tori in 2018 and shares a son together. Prior to this, he was married to Antonette Willis, who accused him of cheating and abusing her. His divorce was finalized last September.